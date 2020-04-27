About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the simulation workflow in Fusion 360.

  • Summarize the use cases for various types of simulation studies.

  • Demonstrate knowledge and skills in more advanced Fusion 360 CAD and CAE skills.

  • Explain and identify simulation results

Skills you will gain

  • Autodesk
  • Simulation
  • Fusion 360
  • Engineering Design
  • Mechanical Engineering
Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Static Stress Simulation

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 73 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Using Shape Optimization to Drive a Design

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Nonlinear Response, Buckling and Modal Frequencies

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 80 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Thermal and Thermal Stress

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM SIMULATION ANALYSIS FOR MECHANICAL ENGINEERS WITH AUTODESK FUSION 360

About the Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization

Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering

