The foundation of engineering design is often coupled with validation. Simulation is a great tool that allows engineers to test, validate, and modify designs before they become a physical prototype. When used early in the process for simulation driven design and throughout the development process, simulation can help drive the design, make informed design decisions, speed up time to production, and most importantly, identify and eliminate costly design mistakes.
This course is part of the Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
Describe the simulation workflow in Fusion 360.
Summarize the use cases for various types of simulation studies.
Demonstrate knowledge and skills in more advanced Fusion 360 CAD and CAE skills.
Explain and identify simulation results
- Autodesk
- Simulation
- Fusion 360
- Engineering Design
- Mechanical Engineering
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
Static Stress Simulation
In Week 1, we’ll explore the setup, solve, and understanding surrounding static stress simulations. Starting with the basics and moving to more advanced tools such as bolted connections we’ll walk through how to prepare and process a static simulation.
Using Shape Optimization to Drive a Design
In Week 2, we’ll cover shape optimization simulation study type to explore load paths in designs. This simulation study will help engineers identify critical load paths in a design to make more informed decisions on material removal.
Nonlinear Response, Buckling and Modal Frequencies
In Week 3, we’ll focus on some additional simulation study types in Fusion 360, namely nonlinear response, structural buckling and modal frequencies. These study types allow for greater insight into structural and mechanical problems associated with a wide variety of designs. We will focus on various aspects of our gear reduction assembly as well as explore other examples suited for these types of simulations.
Thermal and Thermal Stress
In Week 4, we’ll explore and compare the effects of thermal and thermal stresses on designs. Temperature and heat can be a major factor in the failure of a design so exploring a design’s performance can lead to better informed design decisions. As a bonus, we’ll also look at event simulation and how a design performs when subject to motion and how it responds to an impact.
Great amount of practice for simulations!! Indeed Fusion 360 is a perfect integrated combo for CAD, CAE, CAM! Just if CFD would have been included too, it would have been even more great :-)
This course have best contents which are helpful to complete and learn complete process involved in simulation.
The course covers all domains like structural,thermal and dynamics.The best thing is that the complex geometry used in simulation is also shared. The way of explaining the method is vert good.
A great step ahead toward the analysis of the design from the very critical eye with fusion 360. Highly Recommend to all the mechanical engineers.
The demand placed on today’s engineers goes above and beyond the job description. Products have become complex and engineers are more frequently asked to leave specialized roles and to take on a wide variety of tasks that are beyond their traditional responsibilities. These tasks are centered on form, fit, and function. Engineers need to factor in broader concerns such as cost, procurement, sustainability, manufacturability, and serviceability. Their role has moved away from an individual responsibility to working as part of a collaborative engineering team, executing tradeoffs with both engineering and business stakeholders to meet project goals. These trends have forced today’s engineers to broaden their skillset to be successful.
