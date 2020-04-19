RM
May 26, 2020
The course covers all domains like structural,thermal and dynamics.The best thing is that the complex geometry used in simulation is also shared. The way of explaining the method is vert good.
AB
Apr 27, 2020
Great amount of practice for simulations!! Indeed Fusion 360 is a perfect integrated combo for CAD, CAE, CAM! Just if CFD would have been included too, it would have been even more great :-)
By Nabham G•
Apr 19, 2020
Was a newbie in Simulation workspace. I learned a lot of basic knowledge and optimization in design by analyzing the simulation results. It was a great course also enjoyed the practical implementation with the supplied files. Time well spent in binge learning during these lockdown days.
By MOHAMED M•
Jan 17, 2021
A Benchmark Course for FEA. My Sincere thanks to the Instructors of Autodesk and Coursera for Providing Such a job based skillset.
By Hugo E V R•
Apr 16, 2021
A very good course that explores fusion 360's simulation capabilities. Anyone looking into the course should consider that following along with the instructor requires cloud credits for some solutions as not all examples can be solved locally. Being a novice myself, I didn´t take that into account and that limited my participation in some examples.
By Sebastián R•
Feb 5, 2021
Excellent course, the way in which the simulation is explained in Fusion 360 is well structured. In addition, the exercises are very didactic and easy to understand.
By SHAIK T M•
May 2, 2021
I am very much satisfied with the course teaching and practice.
By Vimal•
Jul 26, 2021
Easy and beautifully the concept is explained
By Sonu D•
Apr 1, 2021
Thank you for providing such courses.
By Vedant A•
Sep 19, 2020
This course is good to understand the basics and simulation and application of simulation in real world scenarios. These course was designed in a proper manner, content and practice problems included in course will drive you to get the insights of simulation on Fusion 360 platform. Thanks Autodesk to provide this course.
By George W•
Aug 24, 2020
A simple to follow course and very well explained. after completing this i feel that my fusion 360 skills and confidence improved dramatically. i now feel confident in designing component that i know can be simulated to reduce costs and mass whilst also ascertaining the mechanical validity of models.
By Zubair A•
Jun 4, 2020
Thank you so much Autodesk, it's truly an awesome course. My skills are boosted up after completing the course "Simulation Analysis for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360". I'd highly recommend Mechanical Engineers and Students to enroll in this course.
By Yash S•
Aug 12, 2020
it was fun learning on coursera. Almost all my doubt regarding Simulation Analysis for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360 was cleared and every topic was presented in such a manner that we can grab things very easily.
By Dilio L•
Aug 9, 2020
the course is very complete and direct covering the topics of simulation and explaining their fundamentals and essentials to carry these tests and understand the value of the results fusion 360 can give to us.
By Royal M•
May 27, 2020
By Akshay A B•
Apr 28, 2020
By Kasuntha M•
Jan 30, 2021
Great course to learn about Simulation Analysis for Mechanical Engineers with Autodesk Fusion 360 and highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course.
By Camilo C V•
Nov 9, 2020
Excelente curso para introducirse en el mundo de las simulaciones, existe varias opciones de analisis con los cuales puedes mejorar los diseños para un correcto funcionamiento
By Shanmukha S C•
Aug 7, 2020
Excellent course to take-on, which exemplifies every aspect of the simulation environment also a good knowledge gaining course for a person new to the simulation environment
By Newton D S•
Jun 9, 2020
From day one everything was very clear short videos help me to get through various steps of the simulation.
Please add electronic cooling simulation in the further courses.
By mfehlers•
Aug 8, 2020
Excellent primer on simulation - hard to find this type of specialized instruction. A lot of material, but definitely more than a cursory examination of simulation.
By SAMARPAN F 1•
Aug 13, 2020
Excellent course for anyone getting started with simulation. This course has introduced me to the beauty of Simulation analysis. Simply a brilliant experience.
By Haad A•
Sep 8, 2020
A great step ahead toward the analysis of the design from the very critical eye with fusion 360. Highly Recommend to all the mechanical engineers.
By Kamasani P•
Jun 2, 2020
This course was a good attempt to understand topology ,shape optimization, thermal stress, thermal and static stress analysis in various parts
By Rohit K C•
May 27, 2020
the instructor is clear and every small features are touched in the course. Self learning is encouraged by giving Practice Problems.
By SANRAAB D•
Aug 12, 2020
This was a great experience on learning how to simulate and analyze models and validate their designs.An advanced approach of CAE
By SYED Z A•
Oct 4, 2020
Had a great learning experience with AutoDesk. It's the best platform or site to learn Designing and to Innovate