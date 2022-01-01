Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Contract Management, Data Management, Databases, Entrepreneurship, Google App Engine, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, Machine Learning, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(53.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Debugging, Github, Google Cloud Platform, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Troubleshooting, Unix Shells

4.7

(29.8k reviews)

Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
4.7
(29.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
GCP is an acronym for Google Cloud Platform. This is Google's platform of computing services that are run on the public internet cloud. The platform offers companies and organizations a wide variety of hosting services, data storage warehousing, application development tools, and other IT services that run on Google hardware. Using Google Cloud Platform helps IT professionals better manage their projects for networking solutions, data storage capabilities for big data, and machine learning opportunities, along with various developer, security, and cloud management tools.
When you learn about GCP, you will understand and be able to apply the key aspects of application development, data management, and hardware and software integration services as they relate to the Google Cloud Platform. You may also get deeper knowledge into GCP and learn about other parts of the Google Cloud Platform, including Google Cloud Storage, which holds large, unstructured data sets in its cloud storage platform; Google Compute Engine, which gives users access to virtual machine hosting in its infrastructure as a service; and Google App Engine, which provides services in the cloud to software developers for application access to the scalable hosting services offered by Google.
When you learn Google Cloud Platform, the typical opportunities that can arise for you will be in cloud development positions, including customer engineer, cloud infrastructure developer, cloud infrastructure architect, technical account manager, and enterprise systems architect. You can find these roles in companies that contract with the Google Cloud Platform or outside of the tech industry in other areas like healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, and more. As you grow your knowledge of GCP, you can grow your career opportunities on a regional, national, or global basis, working for Google or another large networking outfit.
Taking online courses about GCP on Coursera can help you learn the basics of Google's cloud computing platform, which includes how to build data processing systems using the platform, analyzing streaming data using Cloud Dataflow, and designing computer architectures for data processing. If you are a developer and take these online courses, you may be able to use different parts of the Google Cloud Platform to create and maintain machine learning and statistical models and extract, load, transform, and validate data in all of the software projects you work on.