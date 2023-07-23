Welcome to 'Introduction to Good Clinical Practice'! This course is designed to introduce you to the basic principles and practices of Good Clinical Practice (GCP), which are essential for conducting clinical trials and ensuring the safety and well-being of human subjects. Whether you are new to the field or seeking to refresh your knowledge, this course and its sequel courses covering the fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice will equip you with the necessary skills and understanding to begin to navigate the complex world of clinical research.
Introduction to Good Clinical Practice
This course is part of Clinical Trials: Good Clinical Practice Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Explore the clinical trial process, the basics of good clinical practice, and the history of regulatory frameworks for medical treatment and testing.
There are 3 modules in this course
In Module One you’ll learn the basics of what a clinical trial is. You’ll hear from investigators, patients, and sponsors about the benefits of clinical trials, and you’ll learn about the drug discovery process.
In Module Two we’ll focus on some important rules and regulations. You’ll find out why good clinical practice matters and learn about the history of regulatory frameworks for medical treatment and testing. We’ll also explore some clinical trial definitions, look at informed consent, talk about risk, and discuss data integrity.
In Module Three we’ll explore how research in clinical trials makes a difference. We’ll also walk you through what medical teams and patients must do to become involved. You’ll learn about the importance of diversity in clinical trials, inclusion and exclusion criteria, and we’ll hear from some patients who’ll tell us how they experienced the trial process.
