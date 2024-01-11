Our course series on ICH Good Clinical Practice equips trial investigators and clinical researchers with the essential knowledge required to conduct reliable and ethical clinical trials. Whether you are new to the field or an experienced professional, this course series provides the background needed to ensure participant safety, data integrity, and compliance with international regulations.
Applied Learning Project
The course series is structured to walk clinical trial investigators and their teams through Good Clinical Practice principles. It also covers the steps that clinical trial teams will take to set up their site and participate in a trial for the first time.