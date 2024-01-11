Novartis
Clinical Trials: Good Clinical Practice Specialization
GCP Principles for Ethical Clinical Trials

Taught in English

Novartis Learning

Instructor: Novartis Learning

2,207 already enrolled

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(79 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore the clinical trial process and the details of Good Clinical Practice principles.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Introduction to Good Clinical Practice

Course 13 hours4.6 (100 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explore the clinical trial process, the basics of good clinical practice, and the history of regulatory frameworks for medical treatment and testing.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Drug Development
Category: Regulatory frameworks
Category: Good Clinical Practices (GCP)
Category: Clinical trial basics
Category: Clinical trial diversity

Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice: Prep and Personnel

Course 22 hours4.6 (22 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explore the clinical trial process, the details of good clinical practice, and regulatory requirements.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Drug Development
Category: Regulatory frameworks
Category: Good Clinical Practices (GCP)
Category: Clinical trial basics
Category: Clinical trial diversity

Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice: Recruitment & Trial

Course 33 hours4.9 (17 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explore the clinical trial process, the details of good clinical practice, and regulatory requirements.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Drug Development
Category: Regulatory frameworks
Category: Good Clinical Practices (GCP)
Category: Clinical trial basics
Category: Clinical trial diversity

Instructor

Novartis Learning
Novartis
3 Courses7,301 learners

Novartis

