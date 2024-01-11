Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice: Recruitment & Trial

Welcome to 'Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice: Recruitment and Trial'!
This is the third course in the Clinical Trial GCP series. It is designed to introduce you to the processes, procedures and documentation needed prior, during and after a clinical trial according to Good Clinical Practice (GCP). In Courses One and Two, we explored the foundations of clinical research, including the preparations and documentation needed to begin a trial as well as the role of the investigator, site staff and the IRB/IEC. We conclude our GCP studies with this final course. The course is divided into several modules, each covering specific stages of a clinical trial. The modules include a variety of videos, a fictional case study and interactive quizzes to reinforce your learning. Enroll now and start building a strong foundation in the conduct of clinical research!