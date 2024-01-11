Novartis
Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice: Recruitment & Trial
Novartis

Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice: Recruitment & Trial

This course is part of Clinical Trials: Good Clinical Practice Specialization

Taught in English

Novartis Learning

Instructor: Novartis Learning

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(16 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore the clinical trial process, the details of good clinical practice, and regulatory requirements.

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the Clinical Trials: Good Clinical Practice Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

In Week One, you'll learn about the processes for recruiting and enrolling patients, including how to build a recruitment plan.

What's included

7 videos3 readings1 quiz

In Week Two, we’ll focus on the consent process, and also discuss what to consider when working with vulnerable patient groups.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 quizzes

In Week Three, you'll learn about key documentation, and processes and procedures that occur when conducting a clinical trial which help to ensure protocol compliance. We also cover the steps involved in closing out and archiving a trial.

What's included

9 videos7 readings6 quizzes

Novartis Learning
Novartis
3 Courses7,222 learners

Novartis

