Welcome to 'Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice: Prep and Personnel'! This course is designed to introduce you to preparing for a clinical trial.
This is Course Two in the Clinical Trial Teams series - the first course 'Introduction to Good Clinical Practice' provides background on what clinical trials are as well as the basic principles and practices of GCP. If you are new to the world of clinical research, we suggest starting your journey with Course One. In Course Two, we turn our attention to the conduct of clinical trials, exploring in detail the role of the Investigator and site staff throughout a study. Whether you are new to the field or seeking to refresh your knowledge, this course will equip you with the necessary understanding to begin to navigate the complex world of clinical research. The course is divided into several modules, each covering specific stages of a clinical trial. The modules include a variety of videos, a fictional case study and interactive quizzes to reinforce your learning. We are excited to embark on this learning journey with you as we delve into the world of Good Clinical Practice. Enroll now and start building a strong foundation in the conduct of clinical research!