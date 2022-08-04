About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Clinical Trials Operations Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend that learners have some familiarity with basic scientific, statistical, and management concepts.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • E​valuate and select clinical trial designs

  • I​mplement bias control measures

  • R​andomize participants into groups

  • D​efine clinical trial outcomes

Skills you will gain

  • Clinical Trial Design
  • Randomization
  • Ethics
  • Masking
Course 1 of 4 in the
Clinical Trials Operations Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend that learners have some familiarity with basic scientific, statistical, and management concepts.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Bias Control: Randomization and Masking

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Trial Stages and Designs

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Outcomes in Clinical Trials

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
28 minutes to complete

Ethical Issues in Clinical Trials: Informed Consent

28 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Recruitment and Retention

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Clinical Trials Operations Specialization

Clinical Trials Operations

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

