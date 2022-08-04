In this course, you’ll learn how to design and carry out clinical trials. Each design choice has implications for the quality and validity of your results. This course provides you and your team with essential skills to evaluate options, make good design choices, and implement them within your trial. You’ll learn to control for bias, randomize participants, mask treatments and outcomes, identify errors, develop and test hypotheses, and define appropriate outcomes. Finally, a trial without participants is no trial at all, so you’ll learn the guiding principles and develop the essential skills to ethically and conscientiously recruit, obtain consent from, and retain trial participants.
This course is part of the Clinical Trials Operations Specialization
We recommend that learners have some familiarity with basic scientific, statistical, and management concepts.
What you will learn
Evaluate and select clinical trial designs
Implement bias control measures
Randomize participants into groups
Define clinical trial outcomes
- Clinical Trial Design
- Randomization
- Ethics
- Masking
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Bias Control: Randomization and Masking
Every trial design depends on the skilled application of core design elements. In this module, you’ll learn about various approaches to bias control as well as simple, restricted, and adaptive approaches to trial participant randomization. Finally, you’ll learn to protect the validity of your results with masking procedures that conceal treatments and outcomes as necessary from the study team, participants, and outcomes assessors.
Trial Stages and Designs
Each trial is conducted in stages, so it’s critical that you and your team are prepared to make sound design choices for each stage. That includes developing and evaluating research questions and hypotheses, selecting among various design types, and identifying errors.
Outcomes in Clinical Trials
Well-defined outcomes are the foundation of any good trial design. The outcomes that you and your team establish at the beginning of the design process will influence other design decisions such as trial type, randomization, masking, sample size, and more.
Ethical Issues in Clinical Trials: Informed Consent
Trials participants must be treated with the utmost respect, and that begins with careful attention to informed consent. In this module, you’ll learn about the personnel, documents, terminology, and practices that go into planning and implementing ethically sound informed consent procedures within your trial.
Recruitment and Retention
A trial without participants is no trial at all. In this module, you’ll learn how to ethically and effectively recruit and retain the participants you need for your trial and strategically select the clinical sites where you’ll conduct your research.
About the Clinical Trials Operations Specialization
This specialization is designed for individuals and teams that will be running or interacting with clinical trials. In four courses, learners will develop insights and build the skills they need to design, manage, and monitor clinical trials as well as analyze, document, and communicate the results. Learners will also learn best practices regarding ethics, safety, participant recruitment, regulatory compliance, and reporting standards. The core principles and skills of the specialization will lay the foundation for a successful career in the field.
