About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Clinical Trials Operations Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners should have some familiarity with basic scientific, statistical, and management concepts.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • C​alculate clinical trial sample size

  • M​onitor clinical trial performance

  • A​nalyze results from clinical trials

  • C​ommunicate results from clinical trials

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Communication
  • Sample Size Determination
  • Monitoring
  • Research Methods
Course 4 of 4 in the
Beginner Level

Approx. 5 hours to complete
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Clinical Trial Sample Size

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Trial Monitoring

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Reporting Results From Randomized Clinical Trials (RCTs)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 92 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Analyzing Trials

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min)
1 hour to complete

Advanced Topics

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Clinical Trials Operations Specialization

Clinical Trials Operations

