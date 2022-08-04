About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Clinical Trials Operations Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners should have some familiarity with basic scientific, statistical, and management concepts.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • D​etect and respond to protocol events

  • R​ecognize and respond to misconduct

  • S​afeguard participant safety and trial integrity

  • D​evelop and maintain study documents

Skills you will gain

  • Ethics
  • Reproducibility
  • Meta-Analysis
  • Compliance
  • Evidence Synthesis
Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Protocol Events

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Regulatory Affairs and Trial Misconduct

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Standardization, Transparency, and Research Reproducibility

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Evidence Synthesis: Introduction to Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min)

About the Clinical Trials Operations Specialization

Clinical Trials Operations

