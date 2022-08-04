About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Clinical Trials Operations Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend that learners have some familiarity with basic scientific, statistical, and management concepts.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • C​ollect and manage clinical trials data

  • A​ssemble and share clinical trials data

  • C​onduct statistical performance monitoring

  • P​erform quality assurance for clinical trials

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Clinical Data Management
  • Data Collection
  • Monitoring
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Clinical Trials Operations Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend that learners have some familiarity with basic scientific, statistical, and management concepts.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Data Collection Instruments

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data Management

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 114 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Data Assembly and Distribution

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 60 min)
30 minutes to complete

Performance Monitoring

30 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Intervention Management

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min)
1 hour to complete

Quality Assurance

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Clinical Trials Operations Specialization

Clinical Trials Operations

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder