This course aims to teach the concepts of clinical data models and common data models. Upon completion of this course, learners will be able to interpret and evaluate data model designs using Entity-Relationship Diagrams (ERDs), differentiate between data models and articulate how each are used to support clinical care and data science, and create SQL statements in Google BigQuery to query the MIMIC3 clinical data model and the OMOP common data model.
This course is part of the Clinical Data Science Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction: Clinical Data Models and Common Data Models
This week describes clinical data models and explains the need for and use of common data models in national and international data networks. We will also cover the features of Entity-Relationship Diagrams (ERDs) to describe the key technical features of data models.
Tools: Querying Clinical Data Models
We take a deep dive into the technical features of clinical data models using MIMIC3 as our example and research common data models using OMOP as our example.
Techniques: Extract-Transform-Load and Terminology Mapping
This module teaches learners about the processes and challenges with extracting, transforming and loading (ETL) data with real-world examples in data and terminology mapping.
Techniques: Data Quality Assessments
We explore the dimensions of data quality by reviewing its challenges, data quality measurements used to measure it, and data quality rules to assess its acceptability for use.
Reviews
- 5 stars50%
- 4 stars29.62%
- 3 stars12.96%
- 2 stars3.70%
- 1 star3.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CLINICAL DATA MODELS AND DATA QUALITY ASSESSMENTS
What a great course!! Kudos to the professor for being so detail oriented!! I learned a great deal about the clinical data models from this course!!
An excellent course that provides great guidelines for clinical data models. There are plenty of exercises to cement each block of learning material.
Good instructor who took time to explain and walked through each steps of the ETL process. Highly recommended.
Gives a great understanding of ETL and the surrounding concepts from Zero. I personally found that a little boring, but for a total newbie to data and computers this is a perfect course.
About the Clinical Data Science Specialization
Are you interested in how to use data generated by doctors, nurses, and the healthcare system to improve the care of future patients? If so, you may be a future clinical data scientist!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.