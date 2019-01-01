Profile

Laura K. Wiley, PhD

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Wiley develops methods for using data from electronic health records for precision medicine discovery and implementation. She developed computational phenotyping algorithms for use in EHR-linked biobanks, investigated new algorithms for precision dosing of warfarin in African Americans, and has served as the lead informatician on an NIH Cancer Moonshot-funded project to create a comprehensive tobacco cessation service at the University of Colorado Cancer Center. She is a principle investigator in the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine and an Assistant Professor in the Division of Biomedical Informatics and Personalized Medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. She has served as an ex officio member of the American Medical Informatics Association Board of Directors and is Vice-Chair of the AMIA 2019 Annual Symposium.

    Courses

    Introduction to Clinical Data Science

    Clinical Natural Language Processing

    Clinical Data Models and Data Quality Assessments

    Predictive Modeling and Transforming Clinical Practice

    Identifying Patient Populations

    Advanced Clinical Data Science

