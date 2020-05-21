About this Course

Course 4 of 6 in the
Clinical Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize and distinguish the difference in complexity and sophistication of text mining, text processing, and natural language processing.

  • Write basic regular expressions to identify common clinical text.

  • Assess and select note sections that can be used to answer analytic questions.

  • Write R code to search text windows for other keywords and phrases to answer analytic questions.

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction: Clinical Natural Language Processing

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Tools: Regular Expressions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Techniques: Note Sections

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Techniques: Keyword Windows

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLINICAL NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING

About the Clinical Data Science Specialization

Clinical Data Science

Frequently Asked Questions

