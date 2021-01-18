This course prepares you to deal with advanced clinical data science topics and techniques including temporal and research quality analysis.
This course is part of the Clinical Data Science Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction: Advanced Clinical Data Science
Learn how to perform high quality and replicable clinical analyses.
Tools and Techniques: Temporality
Learn how to handle the impact of time on clinical data science analyses.
Tools and Techniques: Missing Data
Learn how to handle missing data in clinical data science.
Practical Application: Careers in Clinical Data Science
Prepare for the next step in your clinical data science journey by exploring potential career options!
Reviews
- 5 stars91.66%
- 4 stars8.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED CLINICAL DATA SCIENCE
Great skills learnt with a lot of hands-on practical experiences from this course.
I took the whole specialization. And I've learned tons!
About the Clinical Data Science Specialization
Are you interested in how to use data generated by doctors, nurses, and the healthcare system to improve the care of future patients? If so, you may be a future clinical data scientist!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
I live in an area that restricts access to Google products. Will I be able to complete the course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.