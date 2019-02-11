About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
Clinical Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some programming experience in any language.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how each type of clinical data are generated, specifically outlining who creates the data, when and why the data are generated.

  • Write SQL code to combine two or more tables using database joins.

  • Write R code to manipulate and tidy data including: selecting columns, filtering rows, and joining data sets.

  • Write markdown formatted text and combine with R code in RMarkdown documents.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to the Clinical Data Science Specialization

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Introduction: Clinical Data

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Tools: SQL

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Tools: R and the Tidyverse

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

