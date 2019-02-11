This course will prepare you to complete all parts of the Clinical Data Science Specialization. In this course you will learn how clinical data are generated, the format of these data, and the ethical and legal restrictions on these data. You will also learn enough SQL and R programming skills to be able to complete the entire Specialization - even if you are a beginner programmer. While you are taking this course you will have access to an actual clinical data set and a free, online computational environment for data science hosted by our Industry Partner Google Cloud.
Some programming experience in any language.
Describe how each type of clinical data are generated, specifically outlining who creates the data, when and why the data are generated.
Write SQL code to combine two or more tables using database joins.
Write R code to manipulate and tidy data including: selecting columns, filtering rows, and joining data sets.
Write markdown formatted text and combine with R code in RMarkdown documents.
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Welcome to the Clinical Data Science Specialization
Learn what clinical data science is all about and get access to the free technology environment hosted by Google Cloud!
Introduction: Clinical Data
Clinical data are complex. Walk through the four-W's of clinical data to understand where they come from and what they look like.
Tools: SQL
Develop basic skills in SQL (Structured Query Language) and query the real clinical data set used in the Clinical Data Science Specialization.
Tools: R and the Tidyverse
Learn how to use the tidyverse to implement your Clinical Data Science Workflow in R.
I found the course very informative, which provides real clinical data and tools for acquiring the skills in clinical data science.
I encourage people to take this course. its real time and it equips with real skill.\n\nthe instructor is also so much great and into the point.
The course is great overall. But when it comes to teaching SQL and R, there is too much to learn with just a few explanation. It is not easy for those who do not have background knowledge on those.
Easy to understand, very professional and studying material is clear and relevant. I definitely recommend this course to jump into the clinical and healthcare data science world.
Are you interested in how to use data generated by doctors, nurses, and the healthcare system to improve the care of future patients? If so, you may be a future clinical data scientist!
