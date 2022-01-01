- Implementation Science
- Clinical Text Mining
- R Programming
- Computational Phenotyping
- Data Quality Assessment
Clinical Data Science Specialization
Launch your career in Clinical Data Science. A six-course introduction to using clinical data to improve the care of tomorrow's patients.
Offered By
What you will learn
Describe how each type of clinical data are generated, specifically outlining who creates the data, when and why the data are generated.
Write SQL code to combine two or more tables using database joins.
Write R code to manipulate and tidy data including: selecting columns, filtering rows, and joining data sets.
Write markdown formatted text and combine with R code in RMarkdown documents.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course in the specialization culminates in a final project that is a practical application of the tools and technique you learned throughout the course. In these projects you will apply your skills to a real clinical data set using the free, fully hosted online data science environment provided by our industry partner, Google Cloud.
Some programming experience and an interest in Clinical Data Science are required.
Some programming experience and an interest in Clinical Data Science are required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Clinical Data Science
This course will prepare you to complete all parts of the Clinical Data Science Specialization. In this course you will learn how clinical data are generated, the format of these data, and the ethical and legal restrictions on these data. You will also learn enough SQL and R programming skills to be able to complete the entire Specialization - even if you are a beginner programmer. While you are taking this course you will have access to an actual clinical data set and a free, online computational environment for data science hosted by our Industry Partner Google Cloud.
Clinical Data Models and Data Quality Assessments
This course aims to teach the concepts of clinical data models and common data models. Upon completion of this course, learners will be able to interpret and evaluate data model designs using Entity-Relationship Diagrams (ERDs), differentiate between data models and articulate how each are used to support clinical care and data science, and create SQL statements in Google BigQuery to query the MIMIC3 clinical data model and the OMOP common data model.
Identifying Patient Populations
This course teaches you the fundamentals of computational phenotyping, a biomedical informatics method for identifying patient populations. In this course you will learn how different clinical data types perform when trying to identify patients with a particular disease or trait. You will also learn how to program different data manipulations and combinations to increase the complexity and improve the performance of your algorithms. Finally, you will have a chance to put your skills to the test with a real-world practical application where you develop a computational phenotyping algorithm to identify patients who have hypertension. You will complete this work using a real clinical data set while using a free, online computational environment for data science hosted by our Industry Partner Google Cloud.
Clinical Natural Language Processing
This course teaches you the fundamentals of clinical natural language processing (NLP). In this course you will learn the basic linguistic principals underlying NLP, as well as how to write regular expressions and handle text data in R. You will also learn practical techniques for text processing to be able to extract information from clinical notes. Finally, you will have a chance to put your skills to the test with a real-world practical application where you develop text processing algorithms to identify diabetic complications from clinical notes. You will complete this work using a free, online computational environment for data science hosted by our Industry Partner Google Cloud.
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
I live in an area that restricts access to Google products. Will I be able to complete the specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.