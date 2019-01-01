Data Analysis

Data analysis courses address methods for managing and analyzing large datasets. Start your career as a data scientist by studying data mining, big data applications, and data product development....

Machine Learning

Probability and Statistics

Earn Your Degree

University of Michigan

100% ONLINE
Queen Mary University of London

100% ONLINE
Imperial College London

100% ONLINE
O.P. Jindal Global University

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Data Analysis Courses

Data Science
Johns Hopkins University
IBM Data Science
IBM
Data Science: Foundations using R
Johns Hopkins University
Google Data Analytics
Google
You are Currently on slide 1

Explore MasterTrack® Certificates

Arizona State University

100% ONLINE
The University of Chicago

100% ONLINE
Yale University

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Certificates in Data Analysis

Google Data Analytics
Google
IBM Data Science
IBM
Introduction to Data Science
IBM
You are Currently on slide 1

Data Science for Non-Practitioners

AI Fundamentals for Non-Data Scientists
University of Pennsylvania
Customer Analytics
University of Pennsylvania
Excel Skills for Business: Essentials
Macquarie University
You are Currently on slide 1

Becoming a Data Scientist

Google Data Analytics
Google
The Data Scientist’s Toolbox
Johns Hopkins University
Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis
Macquarie University
You are Currently on slide 1

Top Rated Data Analysis Courses

Data Visualization in Excel
Macquarie University
You are Currently on slide 1

Frequently Asked Questions about Data Analysis

This FAQ content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder