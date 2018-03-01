Probabilistic graphical models (PGMs) are a rich framework for encoding probability distributions over complex domains: joint (multivariate) distributions over large numbers of random variables that interact with each other. These representations sit at the intersection of statistics and computer science, relying on concepts from probability theory, graph algorithms, machine learning, and more. They are the basis for the state-of-the-art methods in a wide variety of applications, such as medical diagnosis, image understanding, speech recognition, natural language processing, and many, many more. They are also a foundational tool in formulating many machine learning problems.
This course is part of the Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Bayesian Network
- Graphical Model
- Markov Random Field
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Overview
This module provides an overall introduction to probabilistic graphical models, and defines a few of the key concepts that will be used later in the course.
Bayesian Network (Directed Models)
In this module, we define the Bayesian network representation and its semantics. We also analyze the relationship between the graph structure and the independence properties of a distribution represented over that graph. Finally, we give some practical tips on how to model a real-world situation as a Bayesian network.
Template Models for Bayesian Networks
In many cases, we need to model distributions that have a recurring structure. In this module, we describe representations for two such situations. One is temporal scenarios, where we want to model a probabilistic structure that holds constant over time; here, we use Hidden Markov Models, or, more generally, Dynamic Bayesian Networks. The other is aimed at scenarios that involve multiple similar entities, each of whose properties is governed by a similar model; here, we use Plate Models.
Structured CPDs for Bayesian Networks
A table-based representation of a CPD in a Bayesian network has a size that grows exponentially in the number of parents. There are a variety of other form of CPD that exploit some type of structure in the dependency model to allow for a much more compact representation. Here we describe a number of the ones most commonly used in practice.
Markov Networks (Undirected Models)
In this module, we describe Markov networks (also called Markov random fields): probabilistic graphical models based on an undirected graph representation. We discuss the representation of these models and their semantics. We also analyze the independence properties of distributions encoded by these graphs, and their relationship to the graph structure. We compare these independencies to those encoded by a Bayesian network, giving us some insight on which type of model is more suitable for which scenarios.
Decision Making
In this module, we discuss the task of decision making under uncertainty. We describe the framework of decision theory, including some aspects of utility functions. We then talk about how decision making scenarios can be encoded as a graphical model called an Influence Diagram, and how such models provide insight both into decision making and the value of information gathering.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.85%
- 4 stars17.68%
- 3 stars5.21%
- 2 stars0.94%
- 1 star1.30%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROBABILISTIC GRAPHICAL MODELS 1: REPRESENTATION
Overall very good quality content. PAs are useful but some questions/tests leave too much to interpretation and can be frustrating for students. Audio quality for the classes could also be improved.
This subject covered in this course is very helpful for me who interested in inference methods, machine learning, computer vision, and optimization.
Great course. some programming assignments are tough (not too nicely worded and automatic grader can be a bit annoying) but all in all, great course
concepts in the videos are well presented. additional readings from the textbook are helpful to cement concepts not explained as thoroughly in the videos
About the Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization
Probabilistic graphical models (PGMs) are a rich framework for encoding probability distributions over complex domains: joint (multivariate) distributions over large numbers of random variables that interact with each other. These representations sit at the intersection of statistics and computer science, relying on concepts from probability theory, graph algorithms, machine learning, and more. They are the basis for the state-of-the-art methods in a wide variety of applications, such as medical diagnosis, image understanding, speech recognition, natural language processing, and many, many more. They are also a foundational tool in formulating many machine learning problems.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Learning Outcomes: By the end of this course, you will be able to
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.