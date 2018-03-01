About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 67 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bayesian Network
  • Graphical Model
  • Markov Random Field
Course 1 of 3 in the
Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 67 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction and Overview

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min)
12 hours to complete

Bayesian Network (Directed Models)

12 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 190 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Template Models for Bayesian Networks

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 66 min)
12 hours to complete

Structured CPDs for Bayesian Networks

12 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
3

Week 3

18 hours to complete

Markov Networks (Undirected Models)

18 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 106 min)
Week
4

Week 4

22 hours to complete

Decision Making

22 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 61 min)

About the Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization

Probabilistic Graphical Models

