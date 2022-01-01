- Inference
- Bayesian Network
- Belief Propagation
- Graphical Model
- Markov Random Field
- Gibbs Sampling
- Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC)
- Algorithms
- Expectation–Maximization (EM) Algorithm
Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization
Probabilistic Graphical Models. Master a new way of reasoning and learning in complex domains
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Through various lectures, quizzes, programming assignments and exams, learners in this specialization will practice and master the fundamentals of probabilistic graphical models. This specialization has three five-week courses for a total of fifteen weeks.
Designed for those already in the industry.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Probabilistic Graphical Models 1: Representation
Probabilistic graphical models (PGMs) are a rich framework for encoding probability distributions over complex domains: joint (multivariate) distributions over large numbers of random variables that interact with each other. These representations sit at the intersection of statistics and computer science, relying on concepts from probability theory, graph algorithms, machine learning, and more. They are the basis for the state-of-the-art methods in a wide variety of applications, such as medical diagnosis, image understanding, speech recognition, natural language processing, and many, many more. They are also a foundational tool in formulating many machine learning problems.
Probabilistic Graphical Models 2: Inference
Probabilistic Graphical Models 3: Learning
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
