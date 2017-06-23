About this Course

9,163 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Inference
  • Gibbs Sampling
  • Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC)
  • Belief Propagation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Inference Overview

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 25 min)
1 hour to complete

Variable Elimination

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
2

Week 2

18 hours to complete

Belief Propagation Algorithms

18 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 150 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

MAP Algorithms

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 74 min)
Week
4

Week 4

15 hours to complete

Sampling Methods

15 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 100 min)
1 hour to complete

Inference in Temporal Models

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 20 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROBABILISTIC GRAPHICAL MODELS 2: INFERENCE

View all reviews

About the Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization

Probabilistic Graphical Models

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder