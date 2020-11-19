About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
TensorFlow 2 for Deep Learning Specialization
Advanced Level

* Python 3

* Knowledge of general machine learning concepts

* Knowledge of the field of deep learning

* Probability and statistics

Approx. 53 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Probabilistic Neural Network
  • Deep Learning
  • Generative Model
  • Tensorflow
  • Probabilistic Programming Language (PRPL)
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

TensorFlow Distributions

12 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 92 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

12 hours to complete

Probabilistic layers and Bayesian neural networks

12 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 110 min)
Week
3

Week 3

13 hours to complete

Bijectors and normalising flows

13 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 93 min)
Week
4

Week 4

13 hours to complete

Variational autoencoders

13 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 77 min)

About the TensorFlow 2 for Deep Learning Specialization

TensorFlow 2 for Deep Learning

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

