BB
Dec 16, 2021
This has been a great course! The lecture videos are clear, concise, and to the point. The assignments are perfectly structured and the feedbacks from assignments are super helpful.
MD
Jul 26, 2021
A really valuable learning experience. With these courses, I now feel confident that I can apply the skills from the Deep Learning Specialization in a practical setting.
By Asad K•
Dec 10, 2020
This was a wonderful introduction, not only to TensorFlow probability but also to the basic fundamentals of probabilistic deep learning. This is also, to the best of my knowledge, the only MOOC that gives a somewhat holistic overview of this domain. I'd totally recommend this course to any beginner looking to quickly pick up tf probability.
By Nathan W•
Apr 16, 2021
I really wanted to like this class. I got a lot out of the first two, but very little from this one. As others have hinted, this class is really not like the first two, it is much less general.. it does not just require stats knowledge, but is framed for stats people by stats people, using a library written by someone who does not seem to be clear on python or OOP libraries. There is very little discussion about what you are doing or why, instead treating it like an extension of a stats course where you are learning the function names for various combinations of techniques, but is not really an introduction to the mechanics of the library or of the techniques, with lots of links to 'go read this research paper'. Great for academics studying stats, but the utility to a more general deep learning audience (like the other 2 classes) is limited.
it would probably do well as a stand alone class, but feels out of place in this specialization. The actual topics are really fascinating and worth learning, but the framing is a real barrier to that.
but others got a lot out of it, so take my review with a grain of salt.
By Carl T•
Oct 26, 2020
Taught concepts were highly interesting and the video lectures were really great. They were very clear and pedagogical. Most TAs had pretty good walkthroughs too.
Why I cannot rate a perfect 5/5 is because many of the lab assignments contained warts and/or misleading instructions that need polish. However, as the course organizer has been frequenting the discussion forum and been very quick to adjust instructions when pointed out by participants, I'm sure the course has already improved greatly. My experience was a bit confused at times however, and I wasn't sure if I had done mistakes or if the automatic judge has bugs, at times.
Overall, I highly recommend this course to anyone interested in learning a modern API for generative modelling. I'm sure I'll come back to the more difficult concepts like the autoregressive trick in normalizing flows, and the change of variable formula, and hopefully having done this course will make those concepts a bit more familiar next time around for me.
Thanks for providing this course material! The future is truly now for online education. :D
By Fabio K•
Dec 29, 2020
Very good. Liked this course a lot, even though I recognize I should have had a better a background before taking it.
By Omkar K•
Mar 9, 2021
Only reason I gave 3 stars is it is definitely NOT a 5 week course. It took me a good 2 months (with a week or so of being pulled off to work commitments). It covers a lot of concepts which need a ton of background. It is dependent on the previous two TF2.0 specialization courses but this specialization is sorely missing one more 5 week course in between the 2nd and 3rd course and that is the Statistics Concepts. Without this I felt that I could not take advantage of the great introduction to all the tools in the Prob deep learning with TF2.0 course.
By Chung-I L•
Apr 1, 2021
While the content is good in terms of the lecture videos and most parts of the coding tutorials, there are a number of bugs in the coding tutorials and assignments. Unfortunately, from what I have seen in the discussion forums, there is no support from the course providers to either fix it or reply to feedback. This is unlike the Deeplearning.AI courses which have much better support
By mgbacher•
May 19, 2021
Interesting course, full of information to implement interesting basic statistical models. I would suggest adding the mathematical background to better explain the interfaces. The course requires previous knowledge in VAE, ELBO derivation, and strong statistic theory. Recommended!
By Marios K•
Nov 20, 2020
Really good course touching some really recent research in deep learning.
By Manuel B•
Nov 27, 2021
The course is very interesting but you need to be willing to invest time on learning or refreshing key statistics concepts (which is fun!
Most of the teachers are good. But there is one particular week where the PhD student goes really fast in his explanations and the programming assignment has some issues. A pity the instructors have not tried to fix the issues (it seems they do not maintain the courses anymore) as it diminishes the learning experience.
By Kanji O•
Apr 9, 2021
Excellent materials, videos, assignments, and the capstone project but all the great things are ruined by absence of instructors. There is literally no support from the course staff and Coursera Help Center even for system-related technical problems.
By Rafael O•
Feb 28, 2021
The course content is really good and the overall idea of mixing theory, coding tutorials, readings and links to articles is genuinely good. Regretfully, mentors will not answer any of your questions. You are on your own. It is a shame.
By Martin F•
Dec 14, 2021
Overall the course was great and should get five stars. But week 3 was so poor and frustrating that I cannot recommend this course before this is fixed (the tutor just reading his code very quickly, and the assignment instructions totally unclear - a lot of people seem to simply give up).
By Selva K R•
Apr 8, 2021
Good Course on Tensor Probability. However, I see a couple of opportunities to improve. During the course, mentors are not available, only students are exchanging. Some of the Models explanation is given as Reading material, instead of Teaching.
By Max K•
Jan 31, 2021
Never recieved my grade. Contacted coursera support. They demanded another motnh of payment for the course or else I will not get my grade. Terrible practice and this is used to punish people that finish their course early since coursera will simply wait until you pay another month before the start grading your paper!
By Steven C S•
Oct 11, 2021
As a beginner I was a bit afraid of the course content. I've never build a neural network and though I read 4 or 5 books on the topic my Python and machine learning background was a bit weak. Buy the recommended Manning book on probabilistic deep learning. I read it cover to cover and it helped a lot. Also recommend getting a text on mathematics for machine learning to get a grasp of some of the mathematics presented. I learned so much in the specialization 3 courses and highly recommend this course/specialization. Lectures are good and the programming achievable even with average python skills.
By Maxim V•
Apr 7, 2021
Initially I wanted to do only Probabilistic DL (3rd course) because this material is not taught anywhere else as far as I am aware, but I learned quite a bit from other two courses as well even though I thought I knew the material. The entire specialisation is highly recommended, very good quality and very relevant content. The best of 2020 on Coursera, in my estimation.
By Ajay A•
Dec 13, 2021
TensorFlow is changing fast and the programming material need to be updated every 6 months. The lab videos have very tiny font. Coursera does not provide 720p videos for download. Despite all these common shortcomings, it can not be denied that the instructors are masters of their art and they have put a great effort to deliver substance, quality and accuracy.
By Anubhav T•
Aug 21, 2021
Excellent course on tensorflow 2.0. Along with tensorflow 2.0, it also introduces and explains other algorithms in ML, including RealNVP, autoregressive flow, variational autoencoder, bayes by backprop to name a few. The assignments do actually test your skills learned during the week.
By Rajendra A•
Jul 16, 2021
Excellent course material, contents, videos, assignments and capstone project. Thanks Imperial College London course team and coursera team for this course and specialisation on advance topics. Highly recommended.
By Behnam•
Dec 17, 2021
By Michael D•
Jul 27, 2021
By Nghĩa P•
Mar 22, 2022
A very hard course but I leared a lot from it. Thanks Coursera and the great teachers
By fan c•
Mar 28, 2021
I learned to reproduce the paper with code.
By Hippolyte W•
Mar 18, 2022
Really good subject and tough adventure :)
By Alexey•
Oct 8, 2021
I see not many courses that are so useful!