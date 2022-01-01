- Tensorflow
- keras
- TensorFlow Probability
- Probabilistic Neural Networks
- Deep Learning
- Probabilistic Neural Network
- Generative Model
- Probabilistic Programming Language (PRPL)
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Within the Capstone projects and programming assignments of this Specialization, you will acquire practical skills in developing deep learning models for a range of applications such as image classification, language translation, and text and image generation.
* Python 3
* Knowledge of general machine learning concepts
* Knowledge of the field of deep learning
* Probability and statistics
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Getting started with TensorFlow 2
Welcome to this course on Getting started with TensorFlow 2!
Customising your models with TensorFlow 2
Welcome to this course on Customising your models with TensorFlow 2!
Probabilistic Deep Learning with TensorFlow 2
Welcome to this course on Probabilistic Deep Learning with TensorFlow!
Offered by
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
