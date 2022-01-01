About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for machine learning researchers and practitioners who are seeking to develop practical skills in the popular deep learning framework TensorFlow. The first course of this Specialization will guide you through the fundamental concepts required to successfully build, train, evaluate and make predictions from deep learning models, validating your models and including regularisation, implementing callbacks, and saving and loading models. The second course will deepen your knowledge and skills with TensorFlow, in order to develop fully customised deep learning models and workflows for any application. You will use lower level APIs in TensorFlow to develop complex model architectures, fully customised layers, and a flexible data workflow. You will also expand your knowledge of the TensorFlow APIs to include sequence models. The final course specialises in the increasingly important probabilistic approach to deep learning. You will learn how to develop probabilistic models with TensorFlow, making particular use of the TensorFlow Probability library, which is designed to make it easy to combine probabilistic models with deep learning. As such, this course can also be viewed as an introduction to the TensorFlow Probability library. Prerequisite knowledge for this Specialization is python 3, general machine learning and deep learning concepts, and a solid foundation in probability and statistics (especially for course 3).
Getting started with TensorFlow 2

Customising your models with TensorFlow 2

Probabilistic Deep Learning with TensorFlow 2

Imperial College London

