The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.

Courses and Specializations

AI in Healthcare
AI in Healthcare Specialization

Algorithms
Algorithms Specialization

Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking
Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization

Palliative Care Always
Palliative Care Always Specialization

Probabilistic Graphical Models
Probabilistic Graphical Models Specialization

Andrew Ng

Andrew Ng

Instructor
Founder, DeepLearning.AI & Co-founder, Coursera
Anne Firth Murray

Anne Firth Murray

Dan Boneh

Dan Boneh

Professor
Computer Science
Daniel A. McFarland

Daniel A. McFarland

Professor
Education, Sociology, and Organizational Behavior
Daphne Koller

Daphne Koller

Professor
School of Engineering
David Magnus

David Magnus

Thomas A. Raffin Professor
Medicine and Biomedical Ethics
Dr. Keith Devlin

Dr. Keith Devlin

Co-founder and Executive Director
H-STAR institute
Dr. Kristin Sainani

Dr. Kristin Sainani

Associate Professor
Health Research and Policy
Elizabeth Robilotti

Elizabeth Robilotti

Instructor, Medicine/Infectious Diseases
Infection Control and Prevention
Emily Mui

Emily Mui

Emily Mui, PharmD, BCPS
Infectious Disease Pharmacist
Guenther Walther

Guenther Walther

Professor of Statistics
Department of Statistics
Jan DeNofrio

Jan DeNofrio

Program Manager
Department of Medicine
Jeffrey Conn

Jeffrey Conn

Lecturer
Graduate School of Business
Jennifer Kim

Jennifer Kim

Clinical Assistant Professor
School of Medicine
Joshua C. Fronk

Joshua C. Fronk

Clinical Assistant Professor
Primary Care and Population Health
Kavitha Ramchandran

Kavitha Ramchandran

Clinical Associate Professor
Oncology & Palliative Care
Larry Randles Lagerstrom

Larry Randles Lagerstrom

Academic Director
Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen

Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen

Laurence Baker

Laurence Baker

Bing Professor
Human Biology
Lidia Schapira

Lidia Schapira

Associate Professor
School of Medicine
Lina Meng, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP

Lina Meng, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP

Antimicrobial Stewardship/Infectious Diseases Pharmacist
Stanford Hospital and Clinics
Lisa Einstein

Lisa Einstein

Master's Candidate
Computer Science and Cyber Policy
Manuela Kogon

Manuela Kogon

Clinical Associate Professor
Integrative Medicine
Marietje Schaake

Marietje Schaake

International Policy Director
Stanford Cyber Policy Center, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
Marisa Holubar

Marisa Holubar

Clinical Assistant Professor
Medicine - Infectious Diseases
Matthew O. Jackson

Matthew O. Jackson

Professor
Economics
Matthew Lungren

Matthew Lungren

Associate Professor
Department of Radiology
Matthew Strehlow

Matthew Strehlow

Associate Professor
School of Medicine
Maya Adam, MD

Maya Adam, MD

Lecturer
Stanford School of Medicine
Michael Genesereth

Michael Genesereth

Associate Professor
Computer Science Department
Mildred Cho

Mildred Cho

Professor
Department of Pediatrics Division of Medical Genetics
Nigam Shah

Nigam Shah

Academic Director, AI in Healthcare Specialization; Associate Professor
Medicine (Biomedical Informatics)
Prof Julius O Smith, III

Prof Julius O Smith, III

Professor of Music and (by courtesy) Electrical Engineering
CCRMA
R. Martin Chavez

R. Martin Chavez

Lecturer
Graduate School of Business
Rob Reich

Rob Reich

Professor
Political Science, Stanford University
S V Mahadevan

S V Mahadevan

Professor
Emergency Medicine
Serena Yeung

Serena Yeung

Assistant Professor
Biomedical Data Science
Stan Deresinski, MD

Stan Deresinski, MD

Clinical Professor Infectious Disease; Medical Director, Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, SHC
Medicine - Med/Infectious Diseases, Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, SHC
Steven Bagley

Steven Bagley

Senior research engineer
Stanford's Department of Medicine
Tim Roughgarden

Tim Roughgarden

Professor
Computer Science
Tina Hernandez-Boussard

Tina Hernandez-Boussard

Associate Professor
Medicine (Biomedical Informatics), of Biomedical Data Science and of Surgery
Yoav Shoham

Yoav Shoham

Professor
Computer Science
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Business
1095 courses
Computer Science
668 courses
Data Science
425 courses
Information Technology
145 courses
Health
471 courses
Math and Logic
70 courses
Personal Development
137 courses
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Social Sciences
401 courses
Language Learning
150 courses

