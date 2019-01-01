Profile

S V Mahadevan

Professor

    Dr. S.V. Mahadevan is a Professor of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. He was the ED Medical Director and Associate Chief from 2000-2012 and served as the founding department chair in emergency medicine from 2015-2017. Dr. Mahadevan currently serves as Director of Global Affairs and Strategy for Stanford Medicine and Stanford Health Care, and the Director of South Asia Outreach, Center for Asian Health Research and Education (CARE). He has written, traveled, and taught widely, presenting over 500 invited lectures worldwide and authoring over 150 journal articles, book chapters, and multimedia publications. He is lead editor of the textbook, An Introduction to Clinical Emergency Medicine, which was awarded the 2006 American Medical Writer’s Association Award: Physician’s Category as the top medical textbook in the United States for all specialties. Dr. Mahadevan founded Stanford Emergency Medicine International (SEMI) in 2000, and has been instrumental in setting up India's first international paramedic training institute, Nepal's first EMS system, India's first guidelines for prehospital care, Cambodia's first emergency medicine strengthening program and Myanmar’s first emergency medicine training program.

    Formation COVID-19 pour personnels de santé

    Capacitación sobre COVID-19 para trabajadores de salud

    स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों के लिए कोविड-19 ट्रेनिंग

    Formação sobre a COVID-19 para Profissionais de Saúde

    COVID-19 Training for Healthcare Workers

