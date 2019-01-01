Clinical Professor Infectious Disease; Medical Director, Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, SHC
Dr. Deresinski received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, where he also completed two years of training in Internal Medicine. He subsequently completed his Internal Medicine residency at Stanford University, where he also received three years of training in Infectious Diseases. In addition to board-certification in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, he has received the "Certificate of Knowledge" in Clinical Tropical Medicine and Travelers Health from the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.
Current Appointments: Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases & Geographic Medicine, Stanford University; President of Professional Staff, Sequoia Hospital, Redwood City, CA; Hospital Epidemiologist, Sequoia Hospital Redwood City, CA.
Other: Physician, U.S. Army, Viet Nam & Letterman General Hospital, San Francisco, CA, 1970-1972; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of South Florida School of Medicine, Tampa, FL, 1976-1978; Volunteer Physician, Flying Samaritans, Colonet, Baja, Mexico, 1982-1985; Director, AIDS Program, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, CA, 1986-2000; Associate Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, CA, 1988-2009; Founder and Medical Director, AIDS Community Research Consortium, Redwood City, CA, 1987-2001; Site Principal Investigator, California Collaborative Treatment Group and Stanford AIDS Clinical Trials Unit Satellite, 1992-1998; Russel V. Lee Award for Excellence in Clinical Teaching awarded by Stanford University Department of Medicine House Staff, 1984; Kenneth L. Vosti, MD Infectious Diseases Teaching Award, Stanford, 2005 and 2008; Editor, Infectious Disease Alert, 1992-current; Physician Trainer, AIDS Training Program, Kampala, Uganda, 2002; Chair, Standards and Practice Guidelines Committee, 2008-2011; Section Editor (and author), In The Literature, Clinical Infectious Diseases, 2005-current; Reviewer, Clinical Infectious Diseases; Reviewer, The Journal of Infectious Diseases; Watanakunakorn Clinician Award, 2011.