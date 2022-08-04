This curriculum is designed for faculty members and health professions educators. The course goals are to improve your knowledge, teaching skills, and attitudes pertaining to the provision of health care to LGBTQ+ patients.e.g. This is primarily aimed at first- and second-year undergraduates interested in engineering or science, along with high school students and professionals with an interest in programming.
Teaching LGBTQ+ HealthStanford University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
healthcare professional
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Fundamentals of Teaching LGBTQ+ Health
2 hours to complete
5 readings
3 hours to complete
Teaching LGBTQ+ Health Cases
3 hours to complete
3 readings
1 hour to complete
Conclusion, Resources, & CME Credit Instructions
1 hour to complete
3 readings
