Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

UNIT 1 - PROVIDING FEEDBACK

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

UNIT 2 - ORIENTING THE LEARNER

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

UNIT 3 - USING THE RIME MODEL

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

UNIT 4 - ENTRUSTMENT AND AUTONOMY

3 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 114 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

