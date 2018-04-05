The purpose of this course is to improve feedback, clinical teaching, and assessment of clinical skills.
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
UNIT 1 - PROVIDING FEEDBACK
The objectives for this module are that after you actively engage in the activities, you will be able to 1: Understand the importance of feedback and the barriers to providing feedback. 2: Provide effective feedback to learners.
UNIT 2 - ORIENTING THE LEARNER
The objectives for this module are that after you actively engage in the activities, you will be able to 1: Describe the importance of orienting learners. 2: Implement an effective orientation for your learners
UNIT 3 - USING THE RIME MODEL
The objectives for this module are that after you actively engage in the activities, you will be able to: 1: Describe the RIME method of assessment (Reporter Interpreter Manager Educator) 2: Utilize RIME for feedback and assessment in your interactions with students
UNIT 4 - ENTRUSTMENT AND AUTONOMY
The objectives for this module are that after you actively engage in the activities, you will be able to: 1. Describe the factors affecting autonomy 2. Be prepared to navigate the barriers to entrustment 3. Understand how to appropriately facilitate resident autonomy and grant trainee suitable entrustment of patient care to enhance education.
Wonderful course with sufficient focus on examples and scenarios for different types of feedback techniques to medical professionals suited to their personalities
Excellent course, is didactic, gives practical examples, allows to develop the skills learned and gives academic bases to improve clinical teaching.
It is unique course. We lack proper methods to pass on clinical teaching. It will help us teach effectively even in a busy setting of outpatients and inpatients.
Positive ways to integrate, reinforce varying styles of learning and receiving feedback. Great course for allied health instrucors.
