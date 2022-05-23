The second course of the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare specialization you will journey through a survey of critical drivers of racial inequities in healthcare. These critical drivers need to be known in order to implement interventions that can achieve health equity.
What constitutes access to care, how geographic variation in healthcare contributes to racial and ethnic healthcare disparities
History of mistreatment of racial and ethnic groups within biomedical innovation and healthcare systems
The role of implicit bias in contributing to healthcare disparities
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Financing of Healthcare
This week, we will learn about how financing in the U.S. healthcare system works, how public health insurance systems are administered, and how these systems contribute to racial health inequities. We will examine this through insurance systems and hospitals. The many different insurance systems, hospital systems, and how they connect financially is actually a complex web.
Issues of Access to Care and Healthcare Disparities
This week, we will learn about what access to care actually means. To fully address healthcare access, there must be an effort to improve different areas to access. We will also examine the role of geography and place as it relates to racial inequities in healthcare.
Mistreatment of Racial/Ethnic Groups
This week, we will learn about the long history of mistreatment of racial/ethnic groups in healthcare settings and in advancing biomedical innovation and understand why mistreatment is a cause of racial inequity in healthcare vs. the concept of mistrust.
The Role of Race in the Practice of Medicine
Race and racism show up in many aspects of healthcare and the practice of medicine. This week, we will examine modern day racism and discrimination and how this shows up in healthcare. We will also examine the sources of where racial equity begins to show up in medicine through mechanisms of diagnosis and treatment patterns.
About the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization
Recent events have once again put a spotlight on 400+ years of racism that has deeply entrenched our everyday structures, notably healthcare delivery. There is a significant need to provide a deep skillset to learners who have significant potential to change this system towards equity. Reducing racial and ethnic health disparities is core to the mission of public health. The healthcare delivery system contributes to these disparities in unique and complex ways.
