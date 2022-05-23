About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What constitutes access to care, how geographic variation in healthcare contributes to racial and ethnic healthcare disparities

  • History of mistreatment of racial and ethnic groups within biomedical innovation and healthcare systems

  • The role of implicit bias in contributing to healthcare disparities

Course 2 of 3 in the
Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Financing of Healthcare

2 videos (Total 27 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

Issues of Access to Care and Healthcare Disparities

1 video (Total 29 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

Mistreatment of Racial/Ethnic Groups

8 readings
Week 4

The Role of Race in the Practice of Medicine

9 readings

About the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization

Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare

