About this Course

2,800 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How history & the factors of lack of access & representation in healthcare parallels other sectors in the U.S. and international contexts

  • The evolution of the health insurance system in the United States and in international contexts, and its impact on racial and ethnic populations

  • Historical events, policies, economic and legal mechanisms created disproportionate disease burden within racial and ethnic groups

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Unpacking Concepts and Definitions

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min), 14 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Historical Roots of Racial & Ethnic Disparities in Healthcare

3 hours to complete
11 readings
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Evolution & Impact of the Health Insurance System

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 65 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Access & Professional Representation in Healthcare

3 hours to complete
9 readings

About the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization

Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder