The first course of the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare specialization will first situate the role of public health in healthcare, and walk through important concepts and definitions that you will see throughout the course and subsequent courses. You will walk through the social and biological perspectives on the concepts of race and racism, and unpack the history of unequal treatment in the U.S. You will learn about the health insurance system in the U.S., differential access to care, and professional challenges to diversity in healthcare. And finally, you will explore examples of resilience in healthcare that were critical to preserving the health of marginalized populations.
How history & the factors of lack of access & representation in healthcare parallels other sectors in the U.S. and international contexts
The evolution of the health insurance system in the United States and in international contexts, and its impact on racial and ethnic populations
Historical events, policies, economic and legal mechanisms created disproportionate disease burden within racial and ethnic groups
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Unpacking Concepts and Definitions
This week, we will structure and root our understanding of what race is and how it interacts and affects all aspects of our society. To observe and understand inequities in the healthcare system, we must first have a basic understanding of concepts and definitions in the health equity literature, and the origins of race and how it came to be a ubiquitous part of modern society.
Historical Roots of Racial & Ethnic Disparities in Healthcare
The purpose of this week’s lessons are to understand specific events that contributed to the disproportionate disease burden seen in certain communities, and illustrate why health disparities, and in turn, healthcare disparities, exist by race.
Evolution & Impact of the Health Insurance System
This week, we will learn about the history of health insurance in the United States. The US health insurance system is complex and can vary based on your location, age, ability status, and for some groups, your identity. Understanding these differences helps shed a light on how health insurance plays a role in health inequity and specifically, racial health inequity.
Access & Professional Representation in Healthcare
This week, we will explore how lack of access and representation in various sectors have had an impact on healthcare equity. By illustrating exclusion and discrimination in other sectors of society, we can better see the same parallels that are observed in healthcare, and how exclusionary practices outside of healthcare contribute to health disparities and causes of inequities that will be detailed in Course 2.
Recent events have once again put a spotlight on 400+ years of racism that has deeply entrenched our everyday structures, notably healthcare delivery. There is a significant need to provide a deep skillset to learners who have significant potential to change this system towards equity. Reducing racial and ethnic health disparities is core to the mission of public health. The healthcare delivery system contributes to these disparities in unique and complex ways.
