Learner Reviews & Feedback for History of Racial Inequity in Healthcare by University of Michigan
About the Course
The first course of the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare specialization will first situate the role of public health in healthcare, and walk through important concepts and definitions that you will see throughout the course and subsequent courses. You will walk through the social and biological perspectives on the concepts of race and racism, and unpack the history of unequal treatment in the U.S. You will learn about the health insurance system in the U.S., differential access to care, and professional challenges to diversity in healthcare. And finally, you will explore examples of resilience in healthcare that were critical to preserving the health of marginalized populations....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for History of Racial Inequity in Healthcare
By Brian B
•
Mar 7, 2022
A content rich course that is well worth the investment of time.