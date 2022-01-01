No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Recognize the historical backdrop that created disproportionate disease burden within racial/ethnic groups.
Explain factors within the structure and delivery of healthcare that cause racial and ethnic disparities in health status and outcomes.
Critically appraise approaches to address racial inequity in healthcare, all within the US and international contexts.
How history & the factors of lack of access & representation in healthcare parallels other sectors in the U.S. and international contexts
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
There is one peer-reviewed assignment in Week 3 of every course, summarized below:
Course 1: learners will select a country, U.S. state, city or town and explore its health status by creating a "health profile," introducing learners to looking into health-related literature and help develop the skills necessary to recognize racial disparities in healthcare.
Course 2: learners will select a country or U.S. state and explore the healthcare structure by creating a "healthcare structure profile," teaching learners to gather factual statements about healthcare systems and develop the skills necessary to analyze the causes of racial/ethnic disparities in healthcare that stem from the system structure.
Course 3: learners will select a country or U.S. state and create an intervention to address a specific racial/ethnic disparity in healthcare, allowing them to think through the possible interventions and solutions to address a specific disparity in healthcare.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
History of Racial Inequity in Healthcare
The first course of the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare specialization will first situate the role of public health in healthcare, and walk through important concepts and definitions that you will see throughout the course and subsequent courses. You will walk through the social and biological perspectives on the concepts of race and racism, and unpack the history of unequal treatment in the U.S. You will learn about the health insurance system in the U.S., differential access to care, and professional challenges to diversity in healthcare. And finally, you will explore examples of resilience in healthcare that were critical to preserving the health of marginalized populations.
Causes of Racial Inequity in Healthcare
The second course of the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare specialization you will journey through a survey of critical drivers of racial inequities in healthcare. These critical drivers need to be known in order to implement interventions that can achieve health equity.
Achieving Health Equity in Healthcare
The third and the last course of the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare specialization will go through various approaches that are used to addressing racial inequity in healthcare., and the strengths and challenges of those approaches. You will explore legal, policy, and regulatory approaches to interventions such as Title IX in the United States. You will explore what is being done to intervene on providers to reduce differential care. You will unpack quality improvement and multiple approaches to leveraging healthcare systems and community partnerships to address access to care. You will also come to understand the history and role of community health centers in being critical infrastructure in addressing the health needs of diverse populations. Finally, you will be introduced to the workforce initiatives and the reparations that aim to close the racial and ethnic healthcare disparities gaps.
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.