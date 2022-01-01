Free
Sociology encompasses the study of human interactions. These interactions may involve small or large groups or people. For example, it may involve studying team dynamics or even historical relationships between growing cultures. Those who study the field look at aspects of society such as behavioral patterns, sources of conflict, and societal pressures.
Learning about sociology can prepare you for careers such as survey researcher, HR representative, social worker, public relations specialist, or marketing strategist. Survey researchers design surveys intended to measure public opinion on subjects such as politics or purchasing habits. The researchers then analyze the results of those surveys and offer guidance to clients, including businesses and other organizations. HR representatives often rely on their knowledge of group dynamics to recruit and train new employees, ensuring organizations are well staffed. Social workers use their knowledge of societal trends to identify and help vulnerable individuals, families, and communities. Social workers may offer everything from mental health to child welfare services. Public relations specialists and marketing strategists need an understanding of concepts such as social pressures and trends to reach target audiences. Knowledge of behavioral theories can also help them create persuasive messages.
Online courses on Coursera can help introduce you to and expand your knowledge of sociological concepts including organizational theory. Certain courses focus on specific areas, such as the role of sports in society, types of conflicts, and international leadership. You'll also have the opportunity to learn practical skills, such as conflict management strategies, which you can use in the workplace.