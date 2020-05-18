Ever wonder why people do what they do? This course—which includes more than $1,000 of video and reading materials—offers some answers based on the latest research from social psychology. Students taking the course for a Certificate will also receive free membership in Social Psychology Network (SocialPsychology.org).
Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.
WEEK 1: Social Perceptions and Misperceptions
This week's goals are to: (1) learn what social psychology is and why it's worth studying; (2) take a "snapshot" of your thinking at the start of the course; (3) see how perceptions of reality are psychologically constructed; and (4) witness the shocking speed at which social judgments are made.
WEEK 2: The Psychology of Self-Presentation and Persuasion
This week's goals are to: (1) learn how people explain their behavior and the behavior of others; (2) explore the link between attitudes and behavior; (3) understand what cognitive dissonance is and why it matters; and (4) gain some practical tips from the science of persuasion and social influence.
WEEK 3: Obedience, Conformity, and Deindividuation
This week's goals are to: (1) understand the psychological dynamics of obedience to authority; (2) review studies on group pressure and conformity; (3) learn about the dark side of deindividuation; and (4) consider ethical issues related to psychology research.
WEEK 4: Group Behavior: The Good, Bad, and Ugly
This week's goals are to: (1) examine behavioral dynamics within and between groups; (2) see what happens when people fall prey to the Abilene Paradox; (3) read about social loafing, groupthink, and group polarization; and (4) learn effective ways to reduce prejudice and discrimination in daily life.
Absolutely loved this course - great material and learning resources. Would highly recommend to anyone interested in an intro course to social psychology. Professor Plous is a fantastic teacher.
Professor Plous made me understand the lessons because he explained well all the lessons, and he provided enough information about the Social Psychology. More power to Coursera and Professor Plous :)
This has been the most engaging, interesting, and thought-provoking course I have ever taken on Coursera. Thank you Professor Plous and all of your colleagues who helped make this course possible!
Sir Scott Plouse Is A Really Great Man and He Is The Master In This Field. I am Very Glad That I Learned From Him.\n\nI am Looking Forward To Learn Something More From Him.\n\nGreat Teacher!!
