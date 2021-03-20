This course will highlight the most interesting experiments within the field of psychology, discussing the implications of those studies for our understanding of the human mind and human behavior. We will explore the brain and some of the cognitive abilities it supports like memory, learning, attention, perception and consciousness. We will examine human development - both in terms of growing up and growing old - and will discuss the manner in which the behavior of others affect our own thoughts and behavior. Finally we will discuss various forms of mental illness and the treatments that are used to help those who suffer from them.
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
This section is about your orientation to the Coursera interface and the logistics of the course.
This section is about exploring the introduction to the Science of Psychology. At the end of this first section you'll be able to identify and discuss some of the major movements in the Science of Psychology.
There was a time when one could study Psychology without linking phenomena back to the brain itself, but those days are slowly disappearing. Now every Psychology student, yourself included, is expected to have at least a general knowledge of brain organization and structure. At the end of this section you will be able to locate structures of the brain and discuss its organization.
This section is all about the systems our brain uses to get input from the world ... you will be able to recognize what those things around us are and where they are ... and be able to interpret who we are and how we fit.
I found this course very interesting and interactive. I especially enjoyed the week of extra videos where we went into detailed psychological concepts like dreaming. Thank you for an amazing 12 weeks!
I learned so much from this course. The professor is great! and the course is very nice and informative I really loved it and enjoyed it, will definitely be taking more courses on Coursera!
it was quite an interesting course, the instructor was entertaining yet delivered the course intensively. i had a good time even though i felt some lectures could have been shorter. kudos!
Perfect start. This motivates me to learn more. Prof. Steve is my favorite teacher now. Couldn't have asked for a better person to teach me. Scratched the surface pretty well, now time to dive deeper.
