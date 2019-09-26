About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

17%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Introduction to Psychology

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Foundations

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 136 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Development and Language

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 111 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Cognition

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Self and others

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 122 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

