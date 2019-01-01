Brooks and Suzanne Ragen Professor of Psychology and Cognitive Science at Yale University
Paul Bloom is the Brooks and Suzanne Ragen Professor of Psychology and Cognitive Science at Yale University. He has published over a hundred scientific articles in journals such as Science and Nature, and his popular writing has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Atlantic Monthly, Slate, Natural History, and many other publications. He has won numerous awards for his research and teaching, and is the author or editor of six other books, including Descartes’ Baby and How Pleasure Works.
He lives in New Haven with his wife and two sons. Please visit his website at paulbloomatyale.com and follow him on twitter at @paulbloomatyale.