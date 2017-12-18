How can we explain kindness and cruelty? Where does our sense of right and wrong come from? Why do people so often disagree about moral issues? This course explores the psychological foundations of our moral lives.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Moralities of Everyday Life!
The Big Questions
What is morality, anyway? What are the big debates in the field of moral psychology?
Compassion
Where does concern for others come from? How is it related to empathy—and is more empathy necessarily a good thing? And what can we learn from the study of those who seemingly lack normal moral feelings, such as violent psychopaths?
Origins of Morality
Here, we ask about which aspects of morality are universal. We discuss evolution, cross-cultural research, and the fascinating new science of the moral life of babies.
Differences
How does culture influence our moral thought and moral action? What role does religion play? Why are some of us conservative and others liberal, and how do political differences influence our sense of right and wrong?
Coming from undergraduate course Psychology, and with my paper about Generosity, this course has shared with me lessons that both strengthened and challenged my learnings on this topic of interest.
Excellent Course! It made me think about everyday situations in a completely new way and, in some cases, it made me understand and explain my reactions. I strongly recommend.
It was very informational and challenging in ones' own personal belief, thoughts, and ethical values. I would love to take a follow-up on additional courses. And Professor Bloom was very informative.
Excellent content, the professor was engaging and very clear, the concepts were clear and easy to understand. No doubt to say this course really fulfilled everyone of my expectations.
