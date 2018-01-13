RJ
Mar 12, 2021
Professor Bloom is knowledgeable, fair, and often humorous without disrupting the quality of the lectures. The use of examples and mixture of teaching media were great. I highly recommend this course.
AS
Jun 7, 2020
It was very informational and challenging in ones' own personal belief, thoughts, and ethical values. I would love to take a follow-up on additional courses. And Professor Bloom was very informative.
By Lisbeth K•
Jan 13, 2018
Great teacher, eloquent and a good story teller. Very interesting material, current and classic. Good pace, and just the right amount of interactive questions and personal commenting opportunity.
By Shazia R K•
Oct 6, 2016
Excellent course! It not only explained the different influences on morality but empowered us by explaining how can we use reason to become better persons. A BIG thank you to Prof. Paul Bloom!
By Antonia T B•
May 27, 2018
An excellent course. Professor Paul Bloom is a great lecturer. Some constructive criticism: I come from Philosophy and I missed more philosophy and philosophers as part of the discussion. It would have been great to have had Sartre over here, or Camus, Schopenhauer, Nietzsche or Freud... There was only some small references to Kant, Adam Smith and others, but, in general, there was very little about philosophy (and that's funny in a course about moralities!). The quizzes are great but a bit too long (20 questions each). The Office hours are interesting but also very long (some are more than 45 minutes). I also missed more teachers lecturing and more interviews. But, overall, it is an excellent course. Thanks a lot and greetings from Madrid! / Antonia Tejeda Barros
By Jen E•
Dec 18, 2017
Coming from undergraduate course Psychology, and with my paper about Generosity, this course has shared with me lessons that both strengthened and challenged my learnings on this topic of interest.
By 정희현•
May 4, 2020
I absolutely loved this course. After I watched the Good Place, I wanted to know more about ethics. So I searched for a relevant course and that's how I ended up here. I am so satisfied with the whole contents and structure of the lecture. The contents were engaging, interesting, accessible, and gave me chances to think about some of the most common moral issues in our everyday life. Thank you for an amazing course!
By Aundrena S•
Jun 7, 2020
It was very informational and challenging in ones' own personal belief, thoughts, and ethical values. I would love to take a follow-up on additional courses. And Professor Bloom was very informative.
By Alejandro J E•
Sep 23, 2017
I loved this course. Here's why. I'm Mexican, and almost at the end of the course it was September 19th, the day a huge earthquake shook Mexico City and other neighboring cities, causing hundreds of deaths and a lot of material damages. As civilians and government were trying to cope with the disaster, a lot of moral decisions had to be made. Should we sacrifice the life of someone still trapped not to put in danger more lifes? Should civilians trust the government in rescue missions when government is basically untrusted in all other decision-making fields? Was empathy causing irrational decisions? Why was it that people were more willing to help their neighbors than other people in the same situation or even worse but geographically further? This course allowed me to explore some answers to these questions and have a better understanding of what was going on. For that and other reasons I strongly and sincerely recommend everyone taking this course.
By Matthew K•
Feb 5, 2017
Even if you disagree with some of what he says you can't help but admire the way that Paul Bloom considers other perspectives of morality. It is one of the reasons that this is such an engrossing and fantastic learning experience. I would highly recommend this course to virtually anyone.
By Jacqui H•
Jan 14, 2018
Brilliantly taught and eye-opening content. I've bought the books and am engaged in follow-up self-study. Thank you Professor Bloom for helping me understand the world in a new way!
By reza•
Sep 23, 2018
It is a helpful couse. This course helps to understand other people actions and reactions.
By Baruch S•
May 16, 2020
Excellent course; I'm a philosophy student with an interest in problems relating to morality and ethics and this course really helped a lot - the approach to studying morality taken here is broad and includes perspectives from psychology, evolutionary biology, economics etc., which really helps to sharpen and put into focus some aspects of morality and moral decisions that are too often overlooked in purely philosophical deliberations about ethics. Professor Bloom is an excellent teacher and manages to explain new concepts and ideas with ease and admirable clarity which always helps tremendously with an interdisciplinary approach such as this one. I would highly recommend this course to anyone with an interest in studying morality; it's very accessible and fun.
By Kate C•
Jun 16, 2019
I loved this course. The only thing that could have made it better is if my husband would have had time to take it with me; as it was, we spent a lot of time talking about the reading and the content of the lectures. Imagine how much better it would have been if he had gotten the same material firsthand instead of through me as an intermediary. Unfortunately, that wasn't in the cards when I took it. The lecturer Paul Bloom was really fantastic. Really, really funny. I loved the readings, too. There was a decidedly liberal slant to this MOOC but hey, if you don't expect that from Yale, you're living under a rock. Bloom seemed to care about presenting an opposing viewpoint, even though it's not one he personally subscribed to.
By Victoria N•
Apr 16, 2020
A thoughtful and engaging course taught wonderfully by Professor Bloom who is well-organised and balanced. The course examines broad aspects of psychology, philosophy, religion, politics, evolution etc. but the overarching theme is that of the understanding of others, particularly those of different views from our own, which can only lead to self-examination, humility and a view to be the better version of ourselves.
By Tiffany V G•
Nov 7, 2017
This class was heavily insightful, and kept me interested. The topics discussed are timely in their relevance to our tumultuous world now, and Professor Bloom presented opposing ideas in such a structured and unbiased way, with his signature deadpan humor. I loved this class and I would recommend it to anyone interested in the topics of psychology and/or morality.
By Riccardo M•
Apr 16, 2020
This course is very useful and engaging because explores at different levels how morality is related to our daily way of life much more than we think.
The teacher Paul Bloom was very clear in the exposition during every lesson and i've found very helpful how the course is structured.
Thanks for let me know something new!
Riccardo Magaldi from Lodi, Italy
By 曹菡菲(Faith C•
Feb 25, 2019
I like all the supplement material Professor Bloom provides, as well as his teaching style. He doesn't shy away from where he stands, but I think in general, he offers fairs chance to all perspectives and provides in detailed explanations ignorer for us to choose for ourselves. I wish there are more of his courses. Very interesting indeed.
By Sky U•
Mar 20, 2020
I absolutely loved this course! It opened up my mind to the scientific research behind moral origins, something I'd never actually thought existed before. The prof. was engaging, and it was a great experience.
I didn't read the book on Babies that was recommended, but I did get around eventually to reading one of Paul Bloom's other books.
By Laura B•
Nov 15, 2018
If you want to discover more about human nature, how moralities work, about psychology, phylosophy, anthopology and all domains that appeals to human nature, you should definitively take this course. The lectures are complete and interesting, and the moralities of everyday life will have no secret for you anymore.
By Sara•
Apr 11, 2020
Absolutely amazing course. Had a lot of free time on my hands during the covid-19 pandemic and stumbled across this class while looking for something new to learn about. Paul is a brilliant teacher and I truly loved every minute of this class. I wish I could take another one with Prof Bloom!
By 小强•
Jun 30, 2018
The first course on cousera. Thank you Bloom. I come from China whose people's worldview is very different from America. There are so many behaviors I can not imagine that truly happens in the world. And I learn that there are more choices to do when facing some issues in the real world.
By Galina G•
Aug 23, 2017
I think this is a must course for any thoughtful being in this (or any) day and age. Professor Bloom puts together an incredible overview of the topic, and you may be surprised at some of the things you learn. I enjoyed the lectures and readings immensely, and not just because of the topic: Professor Bloom is a very talented lecturer to whom it is a pleasure to listen. I very much recommend this course!
By Vandana G•
Mar 18, 2019
Beautifully designed by the team and presented by Professor Paul Bloom with great clarity and grace.
The experience was very enriching.It has made me correcting my behaviour and am able to understand other’s with more clarity and empathy ( I know my professor is not fond of empathy)that too at the (stubborn) age of 61.
Looking forward to more courses by Professor Bloom.
By Alexa R•
May 10, 2020
An incredibly interesting course, it was easy to follow and I learnt a lot about many topics, as well as discovering a love for ethics and philosophy I didn't even realise I had. I originally started this as something to do in lockdown, but it has unlocked a lot more for me and it's something I would love to study more.
By Shreya V•
May 3, 2020
Excellent introduction to the field of morality- takes a varied approach, ranging from philosophy, psychology, anthropology, etc so you have a balanced view of what people are debating when it comes to ethics and morality. Incredibly engaging lectures and reading assignments- couldn't recommend it more!
By Zaid A•
Apr 17, 2020
LOVED the course, Paul was engaging and the content was very interesting, I highly recommend this course not only to give yourself insight to moral psychology but to become a better human being by pondering on the various schools of thought in the vast and extensive domain of morality.