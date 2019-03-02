NN
Sep 19, 2020
The course was helpful in gaining the foundation of psychology. It was clearly structured so that a person with any background can understand it. Thanks for helping me to gain knowledge on psychology.
OB
Jul 27, 2020
This course is very insightful and I have learned quite a lot. My favourite area though is Clinical Psychology and Positive Psychology. I believe I will be better able to understand persons around me.
By Callen H•
Mar 2, 2019
This is one of the highest quality online courses I have taken. The lectures were clear, well paced, and engaging. The readings complement the lectures and go into more detail with plenty of references to learn more. After taking this, I feed like I have a solid foundation in psychology that will support more advanced courses. Thank you!
By Seng A S M•
Jan 2, 2019
This is very basic course on pshchology but I enjoy studying it for personal reason. I think many learners will take advantages of this course for whatever field of studay and work they are doing.
By Faith J•
Sep 27, 2019
I absolutely enjoyed taking this course! Professor Bloom did an incredible job explaining the course material and providing additional reading materials to further my knowledge throughout this course.
By Jacquelin B•
Dec 10, 2018
I am so sorry to say that the "animation" makes this course impossible to get through.
Imagine your lecturer but without eye contact, without body language or the slow pacing across the front of the room, without the subtle human connection we take for granted. Instead he is replaced by the same 5 drawings repeated ad nauseum against the same stagnant background. Add some literal nausea by slowly zooming in and out for no reason and some obnoxious sound effects to drown out the speaker which in no way improves the his otherwise calm and deliberate lecture style.
I've taken a couple classes with Coursera, including a Paul Bloom Course I enjoyed immensely. This the first course I've spent money on. I deeply regret not watching a couple videos before purchasing the course.
By Chris H•
Nov 21, 2018
Dr Bloom is a very engaging teacher! His YouTube videos and TED talks embedded in the videos are really engaging! A definite recommend for anyone interested in psychology.
By Gregor V•
May 18, 2019
I adore how 90% of material in this course is in video form and the professor is amazing! I love this course and the way it is presented and how playful but at the same time serious it is. Thank you for this oportunity to learn.
By Alexa R•
Jun 27, 2020
This was my second course using this site, and with Professor Bloom, and once again it was great. I've genuinely learnt a lot, and I've found a new love for psychology I never would have found before.
By Christophe d C•
Aug 6, 2019
Pretty comprehensive course and very well taught. Thanks so much, Paul!
Just a few negatives: 1. The time required for readings is not accurate and takes much more than the mere 10 minutes indicated each week. 2.The subtitles contain quite a few typo. 3. Too much focus is put (wrongly and inaccurately in my view) on opposing Psychology and Religion.
By Basil G•
Jun 23, 2019
If i wanted to watch cartoons, then i would pick Disney!
By Orane B•
Jul 28, 2020
This course is very insightful and I have learned quite a lot. My favourite area though is Clinical Psychology and Positive Psychology. I believe I will be better able to understand persons around me.
By Saar B•
Dec 12, 2018
I've tried taking many courses on psychology, this is so clearly explained and well structured that it makes all those other courses seem ridiculous. Excellent.
By Sanchita S•
Aug 5, 2020
Professor Bloom has quite engaging style of teaching and the animations in this course provided nice visual reference.Overall, it's a nice course if you want to learn basic introduction of psychology.
By Iris M D A A•
Dec 31, 2020
The lectures were very fun, engaging, and interactive. Taking this course gives you a deeper understanding of life and helps answer questions we have about ourselves, others, and the world we live in.
By Nithin C•
Sep 20, 2020
The course was helpful in gaining the foundation of psychology. It was clearly structured so that a person with any background can understand it. Thanks for helping me to gain knowledge on psychology.
By Evan M D•
Dec 16, 2019
Although I found the content to be very good and somewhat interesting, it was not presented well. I found the videos very boring and the readings to be not very engaging. I feel like if the videos and readings were better, I would have had a better takeaway from the course.
By Rain•
Jun 30, 2019
The course content was great, but I have an issue with the videos. I don't learn well that way to begin with, and the sound effects make it harder. Granted, I have sensory issues from my autism, but I think a lot of other people are easily startled who aren't autistic.
By Emil•
Mar 14, 2019
I
n
t
e
resting course
By Heena S•
May 26, 2020
Was very useful and insightful. Being an educator, t allowed to delve into various aspects which allows to understand differences i children .and underlying reasons.
Thanks for wonderful experience
By Raymund F•
Aug 1, 2019
The course is great and very interesting. I suggest that it would be more engaging if it is not in full animation (including the instructor). They can use animation only in their examples instead.
By Catherine Z•
Feb 26, 2019
The lectures are interesting. The animation is fun and not overwhelming. The quizzes are challenging but not unreasonable.
By Cristina E G B•
May 21, 2019
El curso tuvo el nivel de omplejidad esperado, las lecturas complementarias eran realmente interesantes. Sin embargo los videos fueron un poco aburridos, me habria gustado ver mas esquemas de la información y profundizar en comportamient humano y enfermedades o sintopatias.
By Javier A•
Dec 16, 2018
Excellent course, challenging concepts well explained, clear and rich in detail.
By Nina V•
Jan 9, 2019
Prof. Blum presented the material in a unique, interesting way. I would highly recommend this course to anyone who would like to gain some insight into our daily actions and reactions. And who would not want to know more about why we do the things we do.
This course was something I looked forward to completing from the moment I started it.
I have learned so much, and would love to have a follow up course on what we learned.
Thank you so much Prof. Blum for this most interesting course. I feel very privileged to have been able to participate.
By Anurag B•
May 6, 2019
The instructor has followed a unique approach. All the videos with respect to the experiments & interviews conducted makes the course more interesting. Very satisfied with the instructor's approach and his knowledge regarding the subject.
By Ellie H•
Feb 6, 2019
Great introductory class covering a wide range of topics. Videos are engaging and the modules build on each other logically and are easy to follow. I appreciated being able to reset deadlines and work at my own pace. Highly recommended course for anyone with a passing interest in this field. Thanks Coursera & Professor Bloom!