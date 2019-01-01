Steve Joordens teaches a very large (i.e., 1900 student) Introductory Psychology class at the University of Toronto at Scarborough. He has won many awards for both his lecturing and for the technological innovations he brings to large and online courses. Those innovations are meant to deepen learning while enhancing community, and they will also form a critical part of this course.
On the fun side, Steve is also the lead guitarist and lead singer for his hobby band "The Freakin Lola's" and he loves riding his Ducati when he needs to clear his mind. He is also a staunch advocate for critical thought, and for issues related to how humans treat animals. To learn more about Steve visit stevejoordens.ca or follow him using @stevejoordens.