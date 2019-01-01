Profile

Steve Joordens

Professor

Bio

Steve Joordens teaches a very large (i.e., 1900 student) Introductory Psychology class at the University of Toronto at Scarborough. He has won many awards for both his lecturing and for the technological innovations he brings to large and online courses. Those innovations are meant to deepen learning while enhancing community, and they will also form a critical part of this course.
On the fun side, Steve is also the lead guitarist and lead singer for his hobby band "The Freakin Lola's" and he loves riding his Ducati when he needs to clear his mind. He is also a staunch advocate for critical thought, and for issues related to how humans treat animals. To learn more about Steve visit stevejoordens.ca or follow him using @stevejoordens.

Courses

Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19

Mental Health and Resilience for Healthcare Workers

Understanding and Managing the Stresses of Police Work

Introduction to Psychology

