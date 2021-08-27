About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

None necessary

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Managing anxiety through a mindful interaction with one's environment
  • Using a schedule to empower ones mental wellness lifestyle
  • Managing anxiety through foundational basics such as good nutrition and exercise
  • Managing anxiety by learning to summon relaxation
  • Assessing ones level of anxiety (resilience and burnout) using self-assessment tests
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

Introduction and Welcome

10 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Understanding and Managing Anxiety - Introduction

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Using the Environment to Support Mental Wellbeing

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The Power of Gratitude

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min)

