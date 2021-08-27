This course will help institutions and individuals better manage the mental health challenges of being a healthcare worker. Healthcare providers such as the University Health Network (UHN) address the mental health needs of their staff through several initiatives intended to help build resilience and to provide respite from the demands of their work. This was critical during the pandemic but, of course, healthcare workers encounter high levels of stress even without a pandemic. The primary purpose of this course was to document and explain lessons learned with the hopes of informing healthcare institutions and healthcare workers about effective strategies and why they work. Dr. Heather Gordon will highlight strategies she has employed within the UHN during the pandemic, and Professor Steve Joordens will discuss the psychology underlying these interventions.
- Managing anxiety through a mindful interaction with one's environment
- Using a schedule to empower ones mental wellness lifestyle
- Managing anxiety through foundational basics such as good nutrition and exercise
- Managing anxiety by learning to summon relaxation
- Assessing ones level of anxiety (resilience and burnout) using self-assessment tests
Introduction and Welcome
Understanding and Managing Anxiety - Introduction
Using the Environment to Support Mental Wellbeing
The Power of Gratitude
Very motivating. Topics are relatable and well explained.
It was an informative course, with beautiful refreshers. Thank you for the opportunity to relax during the course, with the various activities.
Excellent materials, well balanced, clearly presented, and necessary. Thank you to the presenters and all others who made this available. Dr. Rick Meschino, Chicagoland, USA
Great information presented in an interesting format.
