RS
Feb 17, 2022
Engaging, simple and concise course that teaches practical abilities that extended beyond the topic taught in the course, but can also be applied to every day lives and anyone.
RM
Aug 27, 2021
Excellent materials, well balanced, clearly presented, and necessary. Thank you to the presenters and all others who made this available. Dr. Rick Meschino, Chicagoland, USA
By NIKI M•
Nov 15, 2021
Excellent information, as care givers we need to hear this over and over again, so it was a great reminder to practice these steps to avoid burn out!
By Jason•
Aug 31, 2021
Loved learning about mental health and resilience from Dr. Heather Gordon and Dr. Steve Joordens. All of their information helped provide me with some answers as to what is going on in both my mind and body. The content is fully relatable and pertinent to those that work in in Healthcare, teaching and any other profession where you have been exposed to chronic stress and have reached a point where you are burnt out and need to realize to realize that you have to put yourself first because it is not worth pushing yourself through the chronic stress. Your life and your health NEED to be the first priority!
By Richard J M•
Aug 28, 2021
Excellent materials, well balanced, clearly presented, and necessary. Thank you to the presenters and all others who made this available. Dr. Rick Meschino, Chicagoland, USA
By Elizabeth K•
Aug 5, 2021
Thank you - It was good to hear someone officially explain the things we should do. Now I know these hints and strategies will work. Practice now and use them.
By Eric R•
Aug 31, 2021
Good start. Reinforces what I knew yet felt alone. Sad yet true there are a large number of us in healthcare who are hurting. All we have is each other. Wishing hospitals and their agents would realize the vale of people and how important it is to be kind to each other. Empathy not rhetoric! Life is short and precious. Thank you both for starting the conversation and offering some resources. Challenge to cater a course with a diverse audience although was hoping the course was more in-depth. Thank you again. Be well and stay safe.
By Suzanne D•
Mar 1, 2022
A very interesting course. Loved it. I'm in the process of getting my masters in Mindfulness and this felll right into my learning. This course is definitely helpful tp bosses of they complete it. It will help them to take care of the staff.
I didn't register for a certificate but I didn't know the course was going to be this good. How can I get one now.
By Kendall S•
Nov 8, 2021
This was a great course! I learned a lot of knowledgeable tools that I plan on sharing with my co-workers through these trying times and helping them relieve some of their stress as well as my own. Wonderful job to Dr. Gordon and Professor Joordens!! Super grateful for your guys' collaboration- you work so well together! :)
By DR. B C•
Jul 29, 2021
Excellent course, especially the last few modules which highlighted actual situations and recommended specific actions to mitigate stress, anxiety, and their detrimental outcomes. I wish this course had been available at the beginning of my health profession career.
By Nadine M•
Sep 1, 2021
This course was well planned and executed. The information was delivered in a way that made it easy to grasp and understand. It provided many great techniques that are easy to include in a busy schedule and help improve quality of life.
By Ma. J V•
Aug 10, 2021
The course was very enjoyable. It was stress-free because I'm learning like I am just flipping through the pages of my favorite novel.
It was really fun but at the same time learning new things. I like it very much
By Richard S•
Feb 18, 2022
Engaging, simple and concise course that teaches practical abilities that extended beyond the topic taught in the course, but can also be applied to every day lives and anyone.
By Diane G•
May 19, 2022
Very well presented. Narrator are good motivational speaker. Good advice given and technics to do on my own to help with stress. Recommend to all heatlh care worker.
By Jordaine P•
Jan 22, 2022
It was an informative course, with beautiful refreshers. Thank you for the opportunity to relax during the course, with the various activities.
By Barbara B•
Mar 28, 2022
nice combination of practice with theory and helpful suggestions. very useful in other helping sectors such as higher ed. Thanks
By Renée C•
Aug 12, 2021
Very well organized- lots of useful tools paired with the psychology theory to explain "why". A+
By Alena B•
Sep 19, 2021
It was very informative... Info and skills that I can apply... I need a certificate!!
By Hans J•
Jun 25, 2021
Muy buen curso. Presenta aspectos básicos en forma sencilla pero que resulta útil.
By Giovany G•
Dec 11, 2021
Aprendí a como no ser un psicópata mientras me vuelvo un matasanos digo médico.
By Anna M B•
Apr 6, 2022
Very motivating. Topics are relatable and well explained.
By vikki t•
Jul 31, 2021
Useful activities and knowledge for healthcare workers.
By Clay M•
Sep 28, 2021
Great information presented in an interesting format.
By doncollins-williams@sympatico.ca•
Aug 26, 2021
Thank you very much. Very enjoyable and informative
By Shirl W•
Feb 15, 2022
Great material, learn how to manage stress better
By Debbie B•
Aug 30, 2021
fantastic- well worth the investment- many thanks
By Ann M P•
Apr 7, 2022
Lots of tools to improve your mental health