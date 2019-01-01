Heather Gordon, EdD, MSW, RSW, PMP is the Wellness Manager for UHN, and a Yeshiva Adjunct Professor. Her primary goal is to support the emotional wellbeing of University Health Network Staff, under the 3 dimensions of health: Mind, Body, Spirit. She is also the Staff Support Lead for Emergency Response and has been collaborating with stakeholders to address the Wellness needs of University Health Network Staff since the start of the pandemic. She will continue to calibrate her responses to meet new demands and opportunities.