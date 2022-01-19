About this Course

Instructors

Offered by

University of Copenhagen

Danish Red Cross

Reference Centre for Psychosocial Support

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Overview of MHPSS and NCD Prevention and Care in Humanitarian Response

Week 2

What is Being Done in Integrating MHPSS and NCD Prevention and Care

Week 3

Lessons Learned from Integrating MHPSS and NCD Prevention and Care

