In humanitarian settings, mental ill-health is powerfully inter-connected with other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. Integrating mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) with NCD prevention and care might therefore be useful, both to be more effective, and to require fewer resources. There is, however, a lack of widely accepted guidelines that take this into account, and this course is intended to draw attention to that issue.
University of Copenhagen
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Danish Red Cross
Danish Red Cross is part of the International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, which is the world’s largest humanitarian network with 17 million volunteers in 192 countries. Danish Red Cross has 120 local branches in Denmark conducting first aid, social and psychosocial activities throughout the country with the support of 32.0000 volunteers and operates a number of asylum centres for refugees in Denmark. Internationally, Danish Red Cross supports Red Cross Red Crescent societies throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East to implement emergency and development programmes (disaster management, community based health and psychosocial support, youth and humanitarian diplomacy).
Reference Centre for Psychosocial Support
The Reference Centre for Psychosocial Support (PS Centre) works under the framework of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), and supports National Societies in promoting and enabling the psychosocial well-being of beneficiaries, staff and volunteers. Its overall objective is to assist the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement to: create awareness regarding psychosocial reactions at a time of disaster or long-term social disruption; set up and improve preparedness and response mechanisms at global, regional and local levels; promote the resilience and thereby the rehabilitation of individuals and communities; restore community networks and coping mechanisms; enhance emotional assistance to staff and volunteers; and facilitate psychosocial support before, during and after disasters.
Overview of MHPSS and NCD Prevention and Care in Humanitarian Response
This module will provide you with an overview of MHPSS and NCD prevention and care in humanitarian response. We will start by discussing the World Health Organization (WHO) definition of health and the burden and risk factors associated with mental ill-health and other NCDs globally and in humanitarian settings. Then we will discuss the shift from the 4x4 approach (four major NCDs plus four modifiable risk factors) to the 5x5 approach (including mental ill-health and environmental risk factors). Consequently, we will explore factors that worsen mental ill-health in humanitarian responses as well as the role of psychosocial support in improving mental health and well-being. Finally, we will discuss the nature and role of agency in recovery from mental ill-health and other NCDs.
What is Being Done in Integrating MHPSS and NCD Prevention and Care
In this module, we will focus on exploring what is being done and at what level to address comorbidity of mental ill-health and other NCDs in in primary health care in humanitarian settings. We will also seek the answer to what is the role of policy measures and community-based programmes to promote mental and physical well-being as well as ensuring continued access to care. Finally, yet importantly, we will discuss various approaches for integrating MHPSS and NCD prevention and care in humanitarian response, including a case from Kenya.
Lessons Learned from Integrating MHPSS and NCD Prevention and Care
Diverse challenges posed by humanitarian response include varied demographics of the populations affected, the range of mental ill-health and other NCDs, and ethical dilemmas regarding prioritization of MHPSS and NCD prevention and care. In this module, we will discuss these challenges, as well as the opportunities and lessons learned for delivering MHPSS and NCD prevention and care in humanitarian response. We will also look at the impact of COVID-19 to keep MHPSS and NCD prevention and care.
