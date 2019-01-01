Professor
I am interested in the interplay between science and practice in the development and evaluation of mental health and psychosocial support programs for populations in adversity in low- and middle-income countries.
With non-governmental and United Nations organizations, I have focused on strengthening needs assessments, monitoring and evaluation strategies, and conducting systematic reviews to identify best practices. In my mixed methods academic research I am particularly interested in (methods of) evaluating mental health promotion and preventive strategies. I have conducted research in Nepal, Burundi, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Timor-Leste.