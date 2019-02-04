About this Course

14,514 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,622 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

29 minutes to complete

Overview

29 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

What is Major Depression and Why Is It Important? The Burden of Depressive Disorder in the Population

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Depression in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: A Closer Look at Maternal Depression

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Basic Concepts of Epidemiology as Applied to Depression

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Search for Etiologic Clues

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min)
2 hours to complete

The Search for Etiologic Clues: Lesson Choices

2 hours to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MAJOR DEPRESSION IN THE POPULATION: A PUBLIC HEALTH APPROACH

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder