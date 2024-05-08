Depressive and bipolar disorders are estimated to affect more than 400 million people around the globe. Although treatments are available, most people who are affected by these disorders are not properly diagnosed or treated. This course provides a review of common depressive and bipolar disorders, including dysthymic disorder, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, peripartum depressive disorder, as well as bipolar type I disorder, bipolar type II disorder, and cyclothymic disorder. In addition, the course presents the diagnostic criteria, demographics, contributing factors, and treatments for each disorder.
Depressive and Bipolar Disorders
This course is part of Psychology of Anxiety, Mood, Substance Use, and Addictive Behaviors Specialization
Taught in English
Course
May 2024
Course
There are 11 modules in this course
This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.
Depressive and bipolar disorders are types of mood disorders. Though they are different in many ways, the major symptom of depressive and bipolar disorders is altered mood.
Diagnostic criteria and worldwide prevalence for depressive and bipolar disorders are discussed.
Biological contributing factors, such as genetics, epigenetics, and neurobiological factors, for depressive and bipolar disorders are discussed.
Psychological contributing factors, such as helplessness and hopelessness, and environmental conditions, such as childhood trauma, poverty, prejudice, and discrimination, are discussed for depressive and bipolar disorders.
Biological, such as pharmacotherapy and brain stimulation, and psychological, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, treatments for depressive and bipolar disorders are discussed. This module also explores integrated approaches that combine biological and psychological treatments.
Demographics, risk factors, and preventive treatments for depressive and bipolar disorders are discussed.
This final content module brings all of the previous course material together and gives you material to review and questions for you to use to assess your learning.
This module contains a cumulative quiz.
This module contains a glossary, course references and a list of contributors to the course.
