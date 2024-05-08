This specialization is designed for anyone interested in common psychological disorders that may affect themselves, their family, their community, or society. The disorders covered in this course include anxiety disorders, mood disorders, substance use disorders, and addictive behaviors.
Learners will develop knowledge about these disorders that includes diagnostic criteria, prevalence rates, demographics, contributing factors, and treatments. Learning activities will focus on diagnostic criteria utilizing the 11th edition of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11) as a tool for comparing and contrasting the different disorders.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the course, the learners will be presented with formative assessments to assess their knowledge of concepts that have just been covered. At the end of every module, there are summative assessments which are tracked and graded to assess their overall understanding. Finally, at the end of the course, learners are presented with an overall course-level assessment.