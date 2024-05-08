American Psychological Association
Psychology of Anxiety, Mood, Substance Use, and Addictive Behaviors Specialization
Enhance your knowledge of psychological disorders. Build your understanding of personal, societal, and global challenges caused by common psychological disorders.

Taught in English

Andrew T Stull

Instructor: Andrew T Stull

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore the role that distress, impairment, and danger play in disorders for which anxiety is a component.

  • Compare and contrast contributing factors and treatments for common mood disorders.

  • Learn diagnostic techniques for identifying disorders due to substance use and addictive behaviors.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 3 course series

Anxiety and Related Disorders

Course 17 hours

What you'll learn

Depressive and Bipolar Disorders

Course 212 hours

What you'll learn

Disorders Due to Substance Use and Addictive Behaviors

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

Instructor

Andrew T Stull
American Psychological Association
